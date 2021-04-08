Market Analysts see Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL] gaining to $15. Time to buy?

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SEEL] traded at a low on 04/06/21, posting a -10.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.95. The company report on April 6, 2021 that Seelos Therapeutics Announces a Strategic Device Partnership with AptarGroup, Inc.

– Strategic Device Partnership Allows Seelos to Use Aptar Pharma’s Bidose (BDS) Liquid System Device with the SLS-002 Program (Intranasal Racemic Ketamine).

– Strategic Device Partnership Covers the Use of the BDS Liquid System for Intranasal Delivery of SLS-002 for the Treatment of Suicidality, Major Depressive Disorder and PTSD, and Agreement Provides Other Rights to Include Additional Undisclosed Indications.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6117124 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. stands at 14.90% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.23%.

The market cap for SEEL stock reached $356.15 million, with 73.25 million shares outstanding and 68.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.91M shares, SEEL reached a trading volume of 6117124 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Speculative Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 14, 2019, representing the official price target for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.58 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 99.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.20. With this latest performance, SEEL shares gained by 90.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 400.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1027.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.72 for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.56, while it was recorded at 5.10 for the last single week of trading, and 1.68 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for SEEL is now -305.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -387.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,489.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -133.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 378.07. Additionally, SEEL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 283.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL] managed to generate an average of -$1,910,100 per employee.Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 36.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SEEL.

There are presently around $37 million, or 10.80% of SEEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SEEL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,799,854, which is approximately 469.67% of the company’s market cap and around 7.02% of the total institutional ownership; UNIPLAN INVESTMENT COUNSEL, INC., holding 1,927,036 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.54 million in SEEL stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $3.48 million in SEEL stock with ownership of nearly 18.847% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Seelos Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SEEL] by around 3,366,473 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 850,289 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 3,281,190 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,497,952 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SEEL stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 649,416 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 650,792 shares during the same period.