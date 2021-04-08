Market Analysts see Scholar Rock Holding Corporation [SRRK] gaining to $65. Time to buy?

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation [NASDAQ: SRRK] slipped around -9.16 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $35.97 at the close of the session, down -20.30%. The company report on April 6, 2021 that Scholar Rock Announces Positive 12-Month Top-Line Results From the TOPAZ Phase 2 Clinical Trial Evaluating Apitegromab in Patients With Type 2 and Type 3 Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA).

– Data further demonstrate proof-of-concept for the therapeutic potential of apitegromab in patients with Type 2 and Type 3 SMA.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

– Phase 3 registrational trial initiation expected by the end of 2021.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation stock is now -25.88% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SRRK Stock saw the intraday high of $45.00 and lowest of $35.63 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 70.00, which means current price is +0.95% above from all time high which was touched on 03/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 253.80K shares, SRRK reached a trading volume of 2038450 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Scholar Rock Holding Corporation [SRRK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SRRK shares is $69.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SRRK stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on SRRK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is set at 5.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for SRRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 86.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.16.

How has SRRK stock performed recently?

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation [SRRK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.30. With this latest performance, SRRK shares dropped by -32.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 133.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 149.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.17 for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation [SRRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.57, while it was recorded at 45.29 for the last single week of trading, and 34.66 for the last 200 days.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation [SRRK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation [SRRK] shares currently have an operating margin of -564.03. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -561.47.

Return on Total Capital for SRRK is now -39.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation [SRRK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.91. Additionally, SRRK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation [SRRK] managed to generate an average of -$726,748 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.10 and a Current Ratio set at 8.10.

Earnings analysis for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation [SRRK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation posted -0.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2,800.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SRRK.

Insider trade positions for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation [SRRK]

There are presently around $968 million, or 95.90% of SRRK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SRRK stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 5,045,824, which is approximately 12.6% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 3,996,494 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $143.75 million in SRRK stocks shares; and REDMILE GROUP, LLC, currently with $104.19 million in SRRK stock with ownership of nearly -0.148% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Scholar Rock Holding Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in Scholar Rock Holding Corporation [NASDAQ:SRRK] by around 7,044,086 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 1,375,201 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 18,486,366 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,905,653 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SRRK stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,006,126 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 258,651 shares during the same period.