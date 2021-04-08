Market Analysts see Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] gaining to $17.50. Time to buy?

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [NYSE: COG] price plunged by -0.05 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on April 7, 2021 that Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) (“Cabot” or the “Company”) announced that it plans to release its first quarter 2021 financial and operating results on Thursday, April 29, 2021, after the market closes. The Company will host its first quarter 2021 earnings conference call on Friday, April 30, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

To access the live audio webcast, please visit the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.cabotog.com. A replay of the call will also be available on the Company’s website.

A sum of 5047968 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.83M shares. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation shares reached a high of $18.70 and dropped to a low of $18.20 until finishing in the latest session at $18.48.

The one-year COG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.73. The average equity rating for COG stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COG shares is $21.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for COG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for COG in the course of the last twelve months was 168.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

COG Stock Performance Analysis:

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.65. With this latest performance, COG shares dropped by -3.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.46 for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.53, while it was recorded at 18.68 for the last single week of trading, and 18.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.70 and a Gross Margin at +24.20. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.27.

Return on Total Capital for COG is now 6.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.69. Additionally, COG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] managed to generate an average of $398,666 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

COG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation posted 0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation go to 43.75%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,178 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,282,052, which is approximately -1.585% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; ARISTOTLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 39,193,566 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $724.3 million in COG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $533.12 million in COG stock with ownership of nearly 12.727% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 247 institutional holders increased their position in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [NYSE:COG] by around 45,799,422 shares. Additionally, 243 investors decreased positions by around 43,261,821 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 299,374,203 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 388,435,446 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COG stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,679,631 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 8,498,128 shares during the same period.