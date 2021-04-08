Market Analysts see Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. [BHVN] gaining to $108. Time to buy?

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. [NYSE: BHVN] traded at a high on 04/07/21, posting a 8.47 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $71.35. The company report on April 7, 2021 that Biohaven Announces Preliminary 1Q2021 Net Product Revenue For NURTEC ODT.

– NURTEC® ODT achieved preliminary net product revenue of approximately $43.8 million for the first quarter of 2021.

– Launch to date net product revenue for NURTEC ODT is approximately $107.4 million, with over 500,000 prescriptions filled since launch in March 2020.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1362231 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. stands at 5.31% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.95%.

The market cap for BHVN stock reached $4.51 billion, with 60.08 million shares outstanding and 49.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 665.19K shares, BHVN reached a trading volume of 1362231 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. [BHVN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BHVN shares is $102.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BHVN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on BHVN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is set at 4.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 70.91.

How has BHVN stock performed recently?

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. [BHVN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.95. With this latest performance, BHVN shares dropped by -9.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 122.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.01 for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. [BHVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.89, while it was recorded at 68.00 for the last single week of trading, and 76.62 for the last 200 days.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. [BHVN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. [BHVN] shares currently have an operating margin of -1014.33 and a Gross Margin at +72.19. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1205.14.

Return on Total Capital for BHVN is now -185.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -269.69. Additionally, BHVN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 198.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 114.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. [BHVN] managed to generate an average of -$929,450 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. [BHVN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. posted -3.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -31.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHVN.

Insider trade positions for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. [BHVN]

There are presently around $4,046 million, or 92.70% of BHVN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BHVN stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 5,330,978, which is approximately -7.242% of the company’s market cap and around 8.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 4,649,448 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $331.74 million in BHVN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $251.5 million in BHVN stock with ownership of nearly 2.216% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. [NYSE:BHVN] by around 5,022,729 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 8,124,717 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 43,563,550 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,710,996 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BHVN stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,212,733 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 2,179,231 shares during the same period.