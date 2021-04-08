Insignia Systems Inc. [ISIG] Revenue clocked in at $17.70 million, up 22.29% YTD: What’s Next?

Insignia Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: ISIG] price surged by 13.23 percent to reach at $0.84. The company report on March 10, 2021 that Insignia Systems, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results.

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) (“Insignia”) reported financial results for the fourth quarter (“Q4”) and the full year ended December 31, 2020.

Overview.

A sum of 9986365 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 180.18K shares. Insignia Systems Inc. shares reached a high of $9.22 and dropped to a low of $6.52 until finishing in the latest session at $7.19.

Guru’s Opinion on Insignia Systems Inc. [ISIG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Insignia Systems Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for ISIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63.

ISIG Stock Performance Analysis:

Insignia Systems Inc. [ISIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.58. With this latest performance, ISIG shares gained by 17.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ISIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.01 for Insignia Systems Inc. [ISIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.12, while it was recorded at 6.42 for the last single week of trading, and 6.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Insignia Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Insignia Systems Inc. [ISIG] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.24 and a Gross Margin at +18.12. Insignia Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.34.

Return on Total Capital for ISIG is now -44.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Insignia Systems Inc. [ISIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.43. Additionally, ISIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Insignia Systems Inc. [ISIG] managed to generate an average of -$107,500 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.13.Insignia Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Insignia Systems Inc. [ISIG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 22.10% of ISIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ISIG stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 131,615, which is approximately 11.973% of the company’s market cap and around 37.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 66,995 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.48 million in ISIG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.13 million in ISIG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Insignia Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Insignia Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:ISIG] by around 26,990 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 10,873 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 200,786 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 238,649 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ISIG stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,766 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 9,848 shares during the same period.