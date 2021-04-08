HUYA Inc. [HUYA] Revenue clocked in at $1.67 billion, down -6.52% YTD: What’s Next?

HUYA Inc. [NYSE: HUYA] loss -4.46% or -0.87 points to close at $18.63 with a heavy trading volume of 4204619 shares. The company report on March 23, 2021 that HUYA Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results.

HUYA Inc. (“Huya” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HUYA), a leading game live streaming platform in China, announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights.

It opened the trading session at $19.27, the shares rose to $19.39 and dropped to $18.22, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HUYA points out that the company has recorded -23.52% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -28.48% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.44M shares, HUYA reached to a volume of 4204619 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about HUYA Inc. [HUYA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HUYA shares is $25.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HUYA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for HUYA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2021, representing the official price target for HUYA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $21 to $22, while China Renaissance kept a Hold rating on HUYA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HUYA Inc. is set at 1.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUYA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.01.

Trading performance analysis for HUYA stock

HUYA Inc. [HUYA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.97. With this latest performance, HUYA shares dropped by -23.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.82 for HUYA Inc. [HUYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.52, while it was recorded at 19.18 for the last single week of trading, and 23.59 for the last 200 days.

HUYA Inc. [HUYA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HUYA Inc. [HUYA] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.86 and a Gross Margin at +20.78. HUYA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.10.

Return on Total Capital for HUYA is now 5.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HUYA Inc. [HUYA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.89. Additionally, HUYA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.58.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 49.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.HUYA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

HUYA Inc. [HUYA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, HUYA Inc. posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 23.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HUYA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HUYA Inc. go to 6.58%.

An analysis of insider ownership at HUYA Inc. [HUYA]

There are presently around $1,879 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUYA stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 22,095,743, which is approximately 169.711% of the company’s market cap and around 2.38% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 11,600,993 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $216.13 million in HUYA stocks shares; and COMPOSITE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD, currently with $101.52 million in HUYA stock with ownership of nearly 4.737% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HUYA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in HUYA Inc. [NYSE:HUYA] by around 35,829,814 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 15,209,907 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 49,839,807 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 100,879,528 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUYA stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,573,739 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 5,450,605 shares during the same period.