H.C. Wainwright lifts Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: COCP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.30% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.89%. The company report on March 17, 2021 that Cocrystal Pharma Reports 2020 Financial Results, Provides Business Update Including Antiviral Program Milestones.

Outlines 2021 product pipeline milestones for COVID-19, influenza A and norovirus antiviral programs.

Ends 2020 with cash exceeding $33 million and a clean capital structure.

Over the last 12 months, COCP stock rose by 101.37%. The average equity rating for COCP stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $102.08 million, with 69.39 million shares outstanding and 48.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.77M shares, COCP stock reached a trading volume of 7088249 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for COCP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 51.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

COCP Stock Performance Analysis:

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.89. With this latest performance, COCP shares gained by 5.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 101.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COCP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.32 for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6688, while it was recorded at 1.4160 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4530 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cocrystal Pharma Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] shares currently have an operating margin of -475.97. Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -479.05.

Return on Total Capital for COCP is now -24.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.14. Additionally, COCP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.71.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 25.00 and a Current Ratio set at 25.00.

COCP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 37.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COCP.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15 million, or 14.30% of COCP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COCP stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 3,949,980, which is approximately 3.284% of the company’s market cap and around 27.86% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,957,773 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.88 million in COCP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.63 million in COCP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cocrystal Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:COCP] by around 2,229,619 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 5,025,477 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 2,928,866 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,183,962 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COCP stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,231,856 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 2,893,546 shares during the same period.