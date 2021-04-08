Frequency Therapeutics Inc. [FREQ] moved up 9.19: Why It’s Important

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: FREQ] closed the trading session at $10.99 on 04/07/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.855, while the highest price level was $13.30. The company report on April 6, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. – FREQ.

Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (“Frequency” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FREQ). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Frequency and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -68.83 percent and weekly performance of 29.14 percent. The stock has been moved at -45.78 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -68.64 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -67.13 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, FREQ reached to a volume of 12833112 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Frequency Therapeutics Inc. [FREQ]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Frequency Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Frequency Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on FREQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is set at 3.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for FREQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93.

FREQ stock trade performance evaluation

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. [FREQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.14. With this latest performance, FREQ shares dropped by -68.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FREQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.96 for Frequency Therapeutics Inc. [FREQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.32, while it was recorded at 9.91 for the last single week of trading, and 28.17 for the last 200 days.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. [FREQ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Frequency Therapeutics Inc. [FREQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -74.49 and a Gross Margin at +95.73. Frequency Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -71.68.

Return on Total Capital for FREQ is now -13.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Frequency Therapeutics Inc. [FREQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.89. Additionally, FREQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Frequency Therapeutics Inc. [FREQ] managed to generate an average of -$304,724 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 64.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Frequency Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.50 and a Current Ratio set at 8.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Frequency Therapeutics Inc. [FREQ] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Frequency Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FREQ.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. [FREQ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $234 million, or 62.80% of FREQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FREQ stocks are: WASATCH ADVISORS INC with ownership of 3,482,735, which is approximately 2.044% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, holding 3,259,635 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.82 million in FREQ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $28.27 million in FREQ stock with ownership of nearly 62.465% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Frequency Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in Frequency Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:FREQ] by around 2,748,391 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 849,898 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 17,689,914 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,288,203 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FREQ stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 611,607 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 633,760 shares during the same period.