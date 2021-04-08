For The AES Corporation [AES], Analyst sees a rise to $17. What next?

The AES Corporation [NYSE: AES] traded at a low on 04/07/21, posting a -2.62 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $27.09. The company report on April 7, 2021 that AES Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Review Conference Call to be Held on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. EDT.

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) will host a conference call on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) to review its first quarter 2021 financial results.

The call will include prepared remarks and a question and answer session. It will be open to the media and the public in a listen-only mode by telephone and webcast. Interested parties may listen to the teleconference by dialing 1-888-317-6003 at least ten minutes before the start of the call. International callers should dial +1-412-317-6061. The Conference ID for this call is 1761206. Internet access to the conference call and presentation materials will be available on the AES website at www.aes.com by selecting “Investors” and then “Presentations and Webcasts.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6072468 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The AES Corporation stands at 2.49% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.81%.

The market cap for AES stock reached $17.93 billion, with 665.00 million shares outstanding and 663.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.19M shares, AES reached a trading volume of 6072468 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The AES Corporation [AES]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AES shares is $30.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AES stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for The AES Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $22 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on April 02, 2020, representing the official price target for The AES Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Buy rating on AES stock. On March 23, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for AES shares from 19 to 16.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The AES Corporation is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for AES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for AES in the course of the last twelve months was 48.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has AES stock performed recently?

The AES Corporation [AES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.78. With this latest performance, AES shares gained by 3.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 98.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.40 for The AES Corporation [AES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.79, while it was recorded at 27.23 for the last single week of trading, and 21.14 for the last 200 days.

The AES Corporation [AES]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The AES Corporation [AES] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.18 and a Gross Margin at +27.89. The AES Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.45.

Return on Total Capital for AES is now 9.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The AES Corporation [AES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 575.90. Additionally, AES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 711.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.10.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.The AES Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for The AES Corporation [AES]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The AES Corporation posted 0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The AES Corporation go to 8.15%.

Insider trade positions for The AES Corporation [AES]

There are presently around $16,824 million, or 96.80% of AES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 83,183,382, which is approximately -1.688% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 80,069,614 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.17 billion in AES stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.21 billion in AES stock with ownership of nearly 39.669% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The AES Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 251 institutional holders increased their position in The AES Corporation [NYSE:AES] by around 60,891,321 shares. Additionally, 281 investors decreased positions by around 46,348,640 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 513,813,933 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 621,053,894 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AES stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,759,114 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 8,661,851 shares during the same period.