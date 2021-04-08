For Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS], Analyst sees a rise to $52. What next?

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: IONS] traded at a low on 04/07/21, posting a -7.62 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $43.65. The company report on April 7, 2021 that Ionis announces proposed private placement of convertible notes.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) announced that it intends to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 (the “notes”) in a private placement (the “offering”) to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). Ionis also intends to grant the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, within the 13-day period beginning on, and including, the first date on which the notes are issued, up to an additional $75.0 million principal amount of notes.

The notes will be general unsecured obligations of Ionis and will accrue interest payable semiannually in arrears. Upon conversion, Ionis will pay or deliver, as the case may be, cash, shares of its common stock or a combination of cash and shares of its common stock, at its election. The interest rate, initial conversion rate and other terms of the notes will be determined at the time of pricing of the offering.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3675043 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 3.68% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.95%.

The market cap for IONS stock reached $6.14 billion, with 139.96 million shares outstanding and 132.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.14M shares, IONS reached a trading volume of 3675043 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IONS shares is $58.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IONS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 2.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for IONS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for IONS in the course of the last twelve months was 7670.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.60.

How has IONS stock performed recently?

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.37. With this latest performance, IONS shares dropped by -14.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IONS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.29 for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.64, while it was recorded at 45.55 for the last single week of trading, and 53.73 for the last 200 days.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.60 and a Gross Margin at +96.01. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -61.91.

Return on Total Capital for IONS is now -7.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 136.13. Additionally, IONS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 100.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS] managed to generate an average of -$596,416 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Earnings analysis for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -191.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IONS.

Insider trade positions for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS]

There are presently around $5,241 million, or 87.30% of IONS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IONS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 20,938,034, which is approximately 0.341% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 13,114,967 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $572.47 million in IONS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $534.47 million in IONS stock with ownership of nearly 2.121% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 189 institutional holders increased their position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:IONS] by around 14,738,633 shares. Additionally, 165 investors decreased positions by around 13,491,322 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 91,846,108 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 120,076,063 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IONS stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,664,287 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 1,841,963 shares during the same period.