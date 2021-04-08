CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [CBAT] gain 1.78% so far this year. What now?

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: CBAT] gained 2.59% on the last trading session, reaching $5.15 price per share at the time. The company report on March 15, 2021 that CBAK Energy Partners with a European Hydrogen Energy Giant to Promote Hydrogen Fuel Cell Development.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) (“CBAK Energy,” or the “Company”), a leading lithium-ion battery manufacturer and electric energy solution provider, announced that it has signed a memorandum of cooperation (the “Cooperation”) with a leading European hydrogen energy group with 100 years of operation history (the “Hydrogen Energy Company”) to promote the development of hydrogen fuel cells.

As part of the Cooperation, both parties will be able to capitalize on each other’s competitive advantages in technological innovation and industrial resources as well as exchange ideas on industry development. At the same time, both parties will be able to actively explore more opportunities to collaborate on high-quality projects going forward, including but not limited to such areas as hydrogen fuel cell production, hydrogen fuel cell stack, hydrogen transportation, hydrogen storage, hydrogen refueling stations, and more. The signing of the Cooperation reflects the mutual belief between both parties that it is a win-win arrangement which will help to advance the broader technological and industrial development of society over the long run.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. represents 64.91 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $439.09 million with the latest information. CBAT stock price has been found in the range of $5.04 to $5.80.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.52M shares, CBAT reached a trading volume of 15576925 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CBAK Energy Technology Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for CBAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [CBAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.25. With this latest performance, CBAT shares gained by 9.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1186.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CBAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.99 for CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [CBAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.27, while it was recorded at 5.11 for the last single week of trading, and 3.98 for the last 200 days.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [CBAT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [CBAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.97 and a Gross Margin at +2.80. CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -48.51.

Return on Total Capital for CBAT is now -17.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -154.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [CBAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 266.75. Additionally, CBAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [CBAT] managed to generate an average of -$28,790 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [CBAT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CBAK Energy Technology Inc. posted -0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CBAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CBAK Energy Technology Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [CBAT]

There are presently around $5 million, or 1.10% of CBAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CBAT stocks are: JANE STREET GROUP, LLC with ownership of 222,731, which is approximately 544.402% of the company’s market cap and around 51.96% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 142,154 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.73 million in CBAT stocks shares; and PALOMA PARTNERS MANAGEMENT CO, currently with $0.73 million in CBAT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CBAK Energy Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:CBAT] by around 939,227 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 305,110 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 261,146 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 983,191 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CBAT stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 728,833 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 305,110 shares during the same period.