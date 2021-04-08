Bilibili Inc. [BILI] moved down -6.48: Why It’s Important

Bilibili Inc. [NASDAQ: BILI] loss -6.48% on the last trading session, reaching $106.75 price per share at the time. The company report on March 23, 2021 that Bilibili Announces Pricing of Global Offering.

Bilibili Inc. (the “Company” or “Bilibili”) (Nasdaq: BILI), an iconic brand and a leading video community for young generations in China, announced the pricing of the global offering (the “Global Offering”) of new 25,000,000 Class Z ordinary shares of the Company (the “Offer Shares” or “Shares”), which comprises an international offering (the “International Offering”) and a Hong Kong public offering (the “Hong Kong Public Offering”).

The final offer price for both the International Offering and the Hong Kong Public Offering (the “Offer Price”) has been set as HK$808.00 per Offer Share. Based on the ratio of one Class Z ordinary share per Nasdaq-listed American depositary shares (the “ADSs”), the Offer Price translates to approximately US$104.06 per ADS based on an exchange rate of HK$7.7646 to US$1.00.

Bilibili Inc. represents 353.79 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $38.85 billion with the latest information. BILI stock price has been found in the range of $106.195 to $110.52.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.30M shares, BILI reached a trading volume of 7095603 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bilibili Inc. [BILI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BILI shares is $161.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BILI stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Bilibili Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, New Street raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Bilibili Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $143 to $156, while Nomura kept a Buy rating on BILI stock. On February 09, 2021, analysts increased their price target for BILI shares from 110 to 145.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bilibili Inc. is set at 8.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for BILI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 32.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.37.

Trading performance analysis for BILI stock

Bilibili Inc. [BILI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.62. With this latest performance, BILI shares gained by 8.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 136.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 317.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BILI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.38 for Bilibili Inc. [BILI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 122.49, while it was recorded at 110.07 for the last single week of trading, and 73.94 for the last 200 days.

Bilibili Inc. [BILI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bilibili Inc. [BILI] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.18 and a Gross Margin at +23.67. Bilibili Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.10.

Return on Total Capital for BILI is now -22.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bilibili Inc. [BILI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 113.04. Additionally, BILI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bilibili Inc. [BILI] managed to generate an average of -$391,422 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Bilibili Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Bilibili Inc. [BILI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bilibili Inc. posted -0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BILI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bilibili Inc. go to 13.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bilibili Inc. [BILI]

There are presently around $14,990 million, or 46.30% of BILI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BILI stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 10,791,771, which is approximately -8.379% of the company’s market cap and around 18.74% of the total institutional ownership; ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD, holding 10,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.07 billion in BILI stocks shares; and WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, currently with $710.11 million in BILI stock with ownership of nearly -7.167% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bilibili Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 165 institutional holders increased their position in Bilibili Inc. [NASDAQ:BILI] by around 34,161,543 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 20,871,167 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 85,384,387 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 140,417,097 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BILI stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,501,460 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 4,305,621 shares during the same period.