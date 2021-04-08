Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] gain 127.37% so far this year. What now?

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ATOS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.88% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.37%. The company report on March 31, 2021 that Atossa Therapeutics Announces Year End 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to discover and develop innovative medicines in oncology and infectious disease with a current focus on breast cancer and COVID-19, announced financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and provided an update on recent company developments.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Key recent developments and from Q4 2020 include:.

Over the last 12 months, ATOS stock rose by 44.00%. The average equity rating for ATOS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $260.98 million, with 120.82 million shares outstanding and 71.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 23.93M shares, ATOS stock reached a trading volume of 5548022 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.26 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

ATOS Stock Performance Analysis:

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.37. With this latest performance, ATOS shares gained by 1.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.73 for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.74, while it was recorded at 2.12 for the last single week of trading, and 2.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Atossa Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ATOS is now -72.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -88.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -88.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.07. Additionally, ATOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] managed to generate an average of -$2,228,494 per employee.Atossa Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.20 and a Current Ratio set at 7.20.

ATOS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATOS.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 3.20% of ATOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 518,109, which is approximately 148.022% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 492,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.06 million in ATOS stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $0.59 million in ATOS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atossa Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ATOS] by around 1,080,042 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 236,849 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 247,382 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,564,273 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATOS stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 276,604 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 103,019 shares during the same period.