AmpliTech Group Inc. [AMPG] moved down -17.54: Why It’s Important

AmpliTech Group Inc. [NASDAQ: AMPG] plunged by -$2.18 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $13.75 during the day while it closed the day at $10.25. The company report on April 6, 2021 that AmpliTech Group, Inc. Receives Order from Major Defense Contractor For Space Program.

Amplitech Group, Inc., an expert in the field of designing, developing, and manufacturing of custom and standard state-of-the-art RF components for Commercial, SATCOM, 5G, Quantum Computing, Space, Defense, and Military markets, announced the receipt of a ~$120,000 trial order for its ultra-low noise amplifiers from a major Fortune 200 Defense contractor. It is an opportunity for Amplitech to show its capabilities and is a step in the right direction for the company.

AmpliTech Group Inc. stock has also loss -8.07% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AMPG stock has inclined by 121.86% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 876.19% and gained 179.44% year-on date.

The market cap for AMPG stock reached $24.60 million, with 6.21 million shares outstanding and 5.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 566.11K shares, AMPG reached a trading volume of 5499850 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AmpliTech Group Inc. is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 112.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

AmpliTech Group Inc. [AMPG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.07. With this latest performance, AMPG shares gained by 2.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 876.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1217.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.91 for AmpliTech Group Inc. [AMPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.81, while it was recorded at 11.28 for the last single week of trading, and 4.57 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AmpliTech Group Inc. [AMPG] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.49 and a Gross Margin at +36.27. AmpliTech Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.66.

Return on Total Capital for AMPG is now -31.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -133.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AmpliTech Group Inc. [AMPG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 509.31. Additionally, AMPG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 79.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 389.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AmpliTech Group Inc. [AMPG] managed to generate an average of -$64,097 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.12.AmpliTech Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.