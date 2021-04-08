Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS] is -1.27% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Akoustis Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: AKTS] plunged by -$1.7 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $13.70 during the day while it closed the day at $12.07. The company report on April 5, 2021 that Akoustis Filters Approved for Use in Multiple WiFi 6E Designs by 2nd Tier-1 SoC Vendor.

XBAW WiFi 6E Coexistence Filter Solution Has Been Evaluated and Approved for Multiple Chipsets.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

New Market Leading SoC Customer Will Create a One-to-Many Sales Opportunity for XBAW WiFi 6E Coexistence Solution.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. stock has also loss -5.74% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AKTS stock has declined by -2.38% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 49.44% and lost -1.27% year-on date.

The market cap for AKTS stock reached $543.50 million, with 39.45 million shares outstanding and 37.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 896.45K shares, AKTS reached a trading volume of 1133510 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AKTS shares is $19.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AKTS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Akoustis Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price from $12 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Akoustis Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.40, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Market Perform rating on AKTS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akoustis Technologies Inc. is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for AKTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 201.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.06.

AKTS stock trade performance evaluation

Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.74. With this latest performance, AKTS shares gained by 3.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 148.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.92 for Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.68, while it was recorded at 13.45 for the last single week of trading, and 10.39 for the last 200 days.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -1789.83 and a Gross Margin at -196.87. Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2018.99.

Return on Total Capital for AKTS is now -58.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -66.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -107.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -60.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.65. Additionally, AKTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS] managed to generate an average of -$354,314 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Akoustis Technologies Inc. posted -0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AKTS.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $211 million, or 39.40% of AKTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AKTS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,215,865, which is approximately -0.751% of the company’s market cap and around 6.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,624,274 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.61 million in AKTS stocks shares; and HANDELSBANKEN FONDER AB, currently with $13.89 million in AKTS stock with ownership of nearly 15% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Akoustis Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Akoustis Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:AKTS] by around 3,756,972 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 1,025,712 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 12,709,352 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,492,036 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AKTS stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,452,549 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 383,278 shares during the same period.