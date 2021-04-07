why Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $162.87

Peloton Interactive Inc. [NASDAQ: PTON] jumped around 6.29 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $115.38 at the close of the session, up 5.77%. The company report on April 2, 2021 that Peloton Completes Precor Acquisition.

With acquisition, Peloton will establish U.S. manufacturing footprint, anticipates enhancing R&D capabilities, and accelerating the growth of commercial verticals.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON), the leading interactive fitness platform, announced that it has officially closed the acquisition of Precor, one of the largest global commercial fitness equipment providers with a significant U.S. manufacturing presence. With this acquisition, Peloton establishes its U.S. manufacturing capacity, anticipates boosting research and development capabilities with Precor’s highly-skilled team and accelerating Peloton’s penetration of the commercial market. Peloton plans to produce connected fitness products in the United States before the end of the calendar year 2021.

Peloton Interactive Inc. stock is now -23.95% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PTON Stock saw the intraday high of $117.4511 and lowest of $108.28 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 171.09, which means current price is +22.74% above from all time high which was touched on 01/14/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.87M shares, PTON reached a trading volume of 7388470 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTON shares is $162.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTON stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Peloton Interactive Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI dropped their target price from $160 to $125. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Peloton Interactive Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $110, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on PTON stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peloton Interactive Inc. is set at 7.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for PTON in the course of the last twelve months was 54.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has PTON stock performed recently?

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.86. With this latest performance, PTON shares gained by 9.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 301.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.75 for Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 125.11, while it was recorded at 111.23 for the last single week of trading, and 106.90 for the last 200 days.

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.12 and a Gross Margin at +44.72. Peloton Interactive Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.92.

Return on Total Capital for PTON is now -1.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.29. Additionally, PTON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] managed to generate an average of -$19,383 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 68.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.Peloton Interactive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Peloton Interactive Inc. posted -0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PTON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Peloton Interactive Inc. go to -6.10%.

Insider trade positions for Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]

There are presently around $23,507 million, or 77.40% of PTON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,302,071, which is approximately 25.182% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 15,983,896 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.84 billion in PTON stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.55 billion in PTON stock with ownership of nearly 59.315% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Peloton Interactive Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 439 institutional holders increased their position in Peloton Interactive Inc. [NASDAQ:PTON] by around 49,339,784 shares. Additionally, 247 investors decreased positions by around 24,622,963 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 129,774,473 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 203,737,220 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTON stock had 218 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,960,121 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 1,686,964 shares during the same period.