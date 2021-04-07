Wall Street Analyst Initiated JOANN Inc. [JOAN]. What else is Wall St. saying

JOANN Inc. [NASDAQ: JOAN] jumped around 1.16 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $12.15 at the close of the session, up 10.56%. The company report on April 1, 2021 that Joann Announces Strong Fourth Fiscal Quarter & Full Fiscal Year 2021 Results.

Fiscal year net income of $212.3 million, with Adjusted EBITDA increasing 110.8% to $323.3 million and a total comparable sales increase of 23.5%.

Fourth quarter revenue and comparable sales increased 21% over the comparable period last year.

Compared to the average trading volume of 719.28K shares, JOAN reached a trading volume of 2317146 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about JOANN Inc. [JOAN]?

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for JOANN Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2021, representing the official price target for JOANN Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on JOAN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JOANN Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for JOAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18.

How has JOAN stock performed recently?

JOANN Inc. [JOAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.66.

JOANN Inc. [JOAN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

JOANN Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.