ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] Stock trading around $1.02 per share: What’s Next?

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [NASDAQ: TBLT] price surged by 10.10 percent to reach at $0.09. The company report on March 27, 2021 that ToughBuilt Industries Announces Fiscal 2020 Results.

Significant annual revenue growth of 106% to $39 million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Serving United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea.

A sum of 3670996 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.53M shares. ToughBuilt Industries Inc. shares reached a high of $1.0986 and dropped to a low of $0.905 until finishing in the latest session at $1.02.

Guru’s Opinion on ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for TBLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

TBLT Stock Performance Analysis:

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.13. With this latest performance, TBLT shares gained by 2.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TBLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.13 for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2245, while it was recorded at 0.9503 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8910 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ToughBuilt Industries Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.48 and a Gross Margin at +29.79. ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -43.99.

Return on Total Capital for TBLT is now -104.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -153.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -153.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -91.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.05. Additionally, TBLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] managed to generate an average of -$333,627 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.08.ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

TBLT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. posted -0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -43.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TBLT.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 4.00% of TBLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TBLT stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,017,300, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.38% of the total institutional ownership; BARD ASSOCIATES INC, holding 815,551 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.83 million in TBLT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.24 million in TBLT stock with ownership of nearly 193.914% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ToughBuilt Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [NASDAQ:TBLT] by around 1,271,054 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 157,814 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 801,191 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,230,059 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TBLT stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,054,529 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 157,814 shares during the same period.