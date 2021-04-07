The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] stock Downgrade by Stifel analyst, price target now $141

The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE: PG] surged by $0.05 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $137.02 during the day while it closed the day at $136.50. The company report on April 6, 2021 that Actress Jordana Brewster Joins Clearblue® for Real Talk Around Trying to Conceive and Fertility with #Conceivinghood Campaign.

NFL Legend Devon Still, his wife Asha and others join an open conversation about the journey to getting pregnant.

Motherhood. Womanhood. Fatherhood. Parenthood. There seems to be a name for every life journey, except one, ‘Conceivinghood’ — a new term and now a public conversation to acknowledge the pre-pregnancy phase. Clearblue is bringing attention to what can be a quiet yet, emotional time period among those on their conception journey in hopes to offer support, guidance and education.

The Procter & Gamble Company stock has also loss -0.78% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PG stock has declined by -0.96% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -1.17% and lost -1.90% year-on date.

The market cap for PG stock reached $339.01 billion, with 2.48 billion shares outstanding and 2.46 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.44M shares, PG reached a trading volume of 6135915 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PG shares is $150.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for The Procter & Gamble Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2021, representing the official price target for The Procter & Gamble Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $160, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on PG stock. On October 12, 2020, analysts increased their price target for PG shares from 153 to 166.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Procter & Gamble Company is set at 2.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for PG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for PG in the course of the last twelve months was 41.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

PG stock trade performance evaluation

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.78. With this latest performance, PG shares gained by 8.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.30 for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 129.25, while it was recorded at 135.62 for the last single week of trading, and 133.74 for the last 200 days.

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.10 and a Gross Margin at +51.18. The Procter & Gamble Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.36.

Return on Total Capital for PG is now 20.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.55. Additionally, PG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] managed to generate an average of $131,586 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.The Procter & Gamble Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Procter & Gamble Company posted 1.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Procter & Gamble Company go to 9.13%.

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $216,511 million, or 65.80% of PG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 217,956,036, which is approximately -1.141% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 162,134,009 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.13 billion in PG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $14.88 billion in PG stock with ownership of nearly -4.911% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Procter & Gamble Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,434 institutional holders increased their position in The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE:PG] by around 50,547,633 shares. Additionally, 1,266 investors decreased positions by around 62,284,399 shares, while 310 investors held positions by with 1,473,328,049 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,586,160,081 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PG stock had 305 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,083,626 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 1,816,957 shares during the same period.