TD Holdings Inc. [GLG] gain 14.47% so far this year. What now?

TD Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: GLG] loss -6.67% on the last trading session, reaching $1.82 price per share at the time. The company report on March 17, 2021 that TD Holdings Inc. Signs Letter of Intent with Chenzhou Dingmei Silver Co., Ltd. to Acquire Ownership of a Molybdenum Copper Ore in Kazakhstan.

TD Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLG) (the “Company”), a commodities trading service provider in China, announced that the Company and Tongdow E-Trade Limited (“Tongdow E-Trade”), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company have entered into a letter of intent with Chenzhou Dingmei Silver Co., Ltd. (“Chenzhou Dingmei”) for acquiring the ownership of a molybdenum copper ore in Kazakhstan.

Pursuant to the LOI, Chenzhou Dingmei shall transfer 100% of the copper ore mine and 100% of the equity ownership of East Kazakhstan Group Company to GLG and Tongdow E-Trade for an aggregate consideration of RMB 98 million paid in shares and cash. The LOI also provides for the further investment of RMB 80 million by the Company for the construction of facilities and operations of the mine.

TD Holdings Inc. represents 58.62 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $172.99 million with the latest information. GLG stock price has been found in the range of $1.79 to $1.99.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, GLG reached a trading volume of 1135824 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TD Holdings Inc. [GLG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for TD Holdings Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 40.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14.

Trading performance analysis for GLG stock

TD Holdings Inc. [GLG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.19. With this latest performance, GLG shares dropped by -21.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.32 for TD Holdings Inc. [GLG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2282, while it was recorded at 1.9260 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3907 for the last 200 days.

TD Holdings Inc. [GLG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TD Holdings Inc. [GLG] shares currently have an operating margin of -139.13 and a Gross Margin at +14.42. TD Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -278.12.

Return on Total Capital for GLG is now -61.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -158.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -161.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -94.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TD Holdings Inc. [GLG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.38. Additionally, GLG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TD Holdings Inc. [GLG] managed to generate an average of -$266,690 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.

An analysis of insider ownership at TD Holdings Inc. [GLG]

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.30% of GLG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GLG stocks are: TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 89,289, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 9.29% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 61,478 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in GLG stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $93000.0 in GLG stock with ownership of nearly 170.656% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TD Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in TD Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:GLG] by around 151,620 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 147,553 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 849 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 298,324 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GLG stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 113,515 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 141,273 shares during the same period.