SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB] Stock trading around $1.54 per share: What’s Next?

SuperCom Ltd. [NASDAQ: SPCB] loss -6.10% or -0.1 points to close at $1.54 with a heavy trading volume of 1956297 shares. The company report on March 19, 2021 that SuperCom Wins COVID-19 Quarantine Compliance Project with the Israeli Government Valued at an Estimated $3 Million per Month in Recurring Revenues.

Initial project term of 3 months, with potential extension for up to 36 months.

SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB) (“SuperCom”), a global provider of secured solutions for the e-Government, IoT and Cybersecurity sectors, announced that it has won a tender with the Israeli government for lease of the Company’s proprietary PureHealth Coronavirus(COVID-19) Quarantine Compliance Solution, including the PureCare smartphone and PureTag bracelet, as well as complementary services including installation, training for users, support, monitoring, and reporting.

It opened the trading session at $1.64, the shares rose to $1.65 and dropped to $1.51, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SPCB points out that the company has recorded 87.80% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -116.9% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.58M shares, SPCB reached to a volume of 1956297 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for SuperCom Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Singular Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2015, representing the official price target for SuperCom Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Imperial Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on SPCB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SuperCom Ltd. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPCB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

Trading performance analysis for SPCB stock

SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.75. With this latest performance, SPCB shares gained by 35.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 87.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 79.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.62 for SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5760, while it was recorded at 1.6120 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2322 for the last 200 days.

SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB] shares currently have an operating margin of -44.83 and a Gross Margin at +37.19. SuperCom Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -71.93.

Return on Total Capital for SPCB is now -31.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -50.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.23. Additionally, SPCB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB] managed to generate an average of -$95,394 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.SuperCom Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB]

There are presently around $4 million, or 13.50% of SPCB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPCB stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,480,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 16.80% of the total institutional ownership; HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 445,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.69 million in SPCB stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.24 million in SPCB stock with ownership of nearly -58.417% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SuperCom Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in SuperCom Ltd. [NASDAQ:SPCB] by around 156,812 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 386,377 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 1,922,052 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,465,241 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPCB stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 156,812 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 166,445 shares during the same period.