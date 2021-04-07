SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. [SLS] is 68.85% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. [NASDAQ: SLS] surged by $0.98 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $10.86 during the day while it closed the day at $9.81. The company report on March 24, 2021 that SELLAS Life Sciences Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

Entered into Exclusive License Agreement, with $7.5 Million Upfront License Fee and Potential to Receive up to an Additional $194.5 Million, with 3D Medicines for Development and Commercialization of Galinpepimut-S in China; Additional $1 Million Milestone Triggered in February 2021.

Strengthened Balance Sheet with Cash and Cash Equivalents of $35.3 Million as of Year-End.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. stock has also gained 24.18% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SLS stock has inclined by 74.87% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 283.20% and gained 68.85% year-on date.

The market cap for SLS stock reached $138.71 million, with 15.08 million shares outstanding and 14.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, SLS reached a trading volume of 2122571 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLS shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 02, 2018, representing the official price target for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on SLS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 73.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.50.

SLS stock trade performance evaluation

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. [SLS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.18. With this latest performance, SLS shares gained by 24.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 283.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 532.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.35 for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. [SLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.84, while it was recorded at 8.86 for the last single week of trading, and 4.92 for the last 200 days.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. [SLS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. [SLS] shares currently have an operating margin of -893.79. SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -881.95.

Return on Total Capital for SLS is now -96.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -96.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -98.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. [SLS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.54. Additionally, SLS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. [SLS] managed to generate an average of -$2,393,857 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. [SLS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. posted -1.54/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.72/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -113.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLS.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. [SLS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9 million, or 10.40% of SLS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 577,064, which is approximately 327.113% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 100,424 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.98 million in SLS stocks shares; and EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $0.93 million in SLS stock with ownership of nearly 56.385% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. [NASDAQ:SLS] by around 561,058 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 252,801 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 111,291 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 925,150 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLS stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 84,144 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 225,117 shares during the same period.