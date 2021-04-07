SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC] is 17.14% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

SeaChange International Inc. [NASDAQ: SEAC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.81% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 59.22%. The company report on April 2, 2021 that SeaChange International Closes $19.1 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock Price Above-The-Market.

SeaChange International, Inc. (“SeaChange” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SEAC), a leading provider of video delivery platforms, announced the closing of an underwritten public offering of 10,323,484 shares of common stock of the Company for total gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $19.1 million. The offering was priced at $1.85 per share, which was above the five-day average closing price of $1.26. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriter an option to purchase an additional 15 percent of the common stock offered in the public offering solely to cover over-allotments, if any, exercisable for 45 days after the closing of this offering, which if exercised, would bring total gross proceeds to approximately $22.0 million. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including, but not limited to, working capital, potential acquisitions, and other business opportunities.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

“The proceeds from the offering will allow us to accelerate several key initiatives within our strategic roadmap, which is designed to drive scale, capture market share, and create even greater value for both our customers and shareholders,” said Executive Chairman Robert Pons. “With more than $20 million of cash on our balance sheet, we now have the resources to better capitalize on the significant growth in and demand for over-the-top (OTT) streaming services globally.”.

Over the last 12 months, SEAC stock dropped by -51.48%. The average equity rating for SEAC stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $61.58 million, with 37.56 million shares outstanding and 27.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.40M shares, SEAC stock reached a trading volume of 19723597 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC]:

Lake Street have made an estimate for SeaChange International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2019, representing the official price target for SeaChange International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $3 to $4, while Lake Street kept a Buy rating on SEAC stock. On December 07, 2017, analysts increased their price target for SEAC shares from 4 to 4.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SeaChange International Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for SEAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

SEAC Stock Performance Analysis:

SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 59.22. With this latest performance, SEAC shares gained by 62.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 107.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.41 for SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2803, while it was recorded at 1.6580 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1747 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SeaChange International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.09 and a Gross Margin at +63.05. SeaChange International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.28.

Return on Total Capital for SEAC is now 0.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.15. Additionally, SEAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC] managed to generate an average of -$49,016 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.SeaChange International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

SEAC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SeaChange International Inc. posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -27.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SEAC.

SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14 million, or 23.40% of SEAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SEAC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,743,046, which is approximately -0.449% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,005,488 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.65 million in SEAC stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $1.65 million in SEAC stock with ownership of nearly -41.642% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SeaChange International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in SeaChange International Inc. [NASDAQ:SEAC] by around 1,289,664 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 2,896,058 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 4,318,161 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,503,883 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SEAC stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 659,144 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 1,552,082 shares during the same period.