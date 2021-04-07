Scienjoy Holding Corporation [SJ] is 44.22% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Scienjoy Holding Corporation [NASDAQ: SJ] surged by $3.18 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $18.50 during the day while it closed the day at $12.49. The company report on April 6, 2021 that Scienjoy Announces Strategic Alliance with Snipp to Launch New Loyalty and Rewards System and Explore Bitcoin and NFT Rewards for Its Approximately 250 Million Users and 300,000 Broadcasters.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (“Scienjoy”, the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SJ), a leading live entertainment mobile streaming platform in China, announced that, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Scienjoy Inc., it has entered into a strategic alliance (the “Alliance”) via a Master Services Agreement with Snipp Interactive Inc. (“Snipp”) (TSX-V: SPN; OTC: SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions. Through the Alliance, both parties will explore different ways of incorporating Snipp’s Customer Acquisition, Retention and Engagement (C.A.R.E) platform into Scienjoy’s suite of mobile applications. The initial cooperative exploration between both parties are expected to focus on the following two areas:.

First, Scienjoy will combine its in-app currency solution with Snipp’s loyalty and rewards engine to develop a new loyalty and rewards system. This will enable Scienjoy to augment its user experience, cultivate additional revenue streams, and explore the potential of using cryptocurrencies on its platform. As part of this system, Scienjoy will utilize Snipp’s platform to provide Scienjoy’s broadcasters and users with more opportunities to earn points through engagement. Broadcasters and users will be able to redeem these points for various digital rewards, including Scienjoy’s virtual currency, Bitcoin gift cards, retailer gift cards, trinkets, and more. Beyond enhancing Scienjoy’s user acquisition, retention, and engagement capabilities, this new loyalty and rewards system will also serve as an additional monetization channel for the Company, as third-party brands interested in reaching Scienjoy’s sizable user base will be able to sponsor events, broadcasters, and live broadcasts through the system.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation stock has also gained 61.37% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SJ stock has inclined by 44.22% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 109.92% and gained 44.22% year-on date.

The market cap for SJ stock reached $376.45 million, with 24.08 million shares outstanding and 2.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.28K shares, SJ reached a trading volume of 49286459 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Scienjoy Holding Corporation [SJ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Scienjoy Holding Corporation is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for SJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.85.

SJ stock trade performance evaluation

Scienjoy Holding Corporation [SJ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 61.37. With this latest performance, SJ shares gained by 21.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 109.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.38 for Scienjoy Holding Corporation [SJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.31, while it was recorded at 9.34 for the last single week of trading, and 7.68 for the last 200 days.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation [SJ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Scienjoy Holding Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation [SJ]: Insider Ownership positions

4 institutional holders increased their position in Scienjoy Holding Corporation [NASDAQ:SJ] by around 7,809 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 23,771 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 10,314 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,266 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SJ stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,587 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 19,241 shares during the same period.