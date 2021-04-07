Raymond James lifts ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ACAD] closed the trading session at $21.18 on 04/05/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $20.92, while the highest price level was $22.07. The company report on April 6, 2021 that HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Investigating Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) For Possible Securities Law Violations, Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact Its Attorneys.

Hagens Berman invites Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. The firm is investigating possible securities law violations and certain investors may have valuable claims.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/ACAD Contact An Attorney Now: ACAD@hbsslaw.com 844-916-0895.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -60.38 percent and weekly performance of -18.10 percent. The stock has been moved at -49.74 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -53.78 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -60.38 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.90M shares, ACAD reached to a volume of 11568956 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACAD shares is $43.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACAD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2021, representing the official price target for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $60 to $43, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on ACAD stock. On March 09, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ACAD shares from 68 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 2.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACAD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.92.

ACAD stock trade performance evaluation

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.10. With this latest performance, ACAD shares dropped by -53.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACAD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.18 for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.74, while it was recorded at 24.72 for the last single week of trading, and 45.63 for the last 200 days.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD] shares currently have an operating margin of -52.92 and a Gross Margin at +97.35. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -63.74.

Return on Total Capital for ACAD is now -33.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -42.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.90. Additionally, ACAD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD] managed to generate an average of -$468,526 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 6.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.48/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -18.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACAD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 25.00%.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,160 million, or 95.10% of ACAD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACAD stocks are: BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with ownership of 41,904,586, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 19,472,914 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $412.44 million in ACAD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $224.63 million in ACAD stock with ownership of nearly 2.277% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 170 institutional holders increased their position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ACAD] by around 11,551,799 shares. Additionally, 128 investors decreased positions by around 13,159,995 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 124,463,891 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 149,175,685 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACAD stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,075,730 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,573,935 shares during the same period.