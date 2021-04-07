QuantumScape Corporation [QS] Stock trading around $49.37 per share: What’s Next?

QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE: QS] gained 0.14% on the last trading session, reaching $49.37 price per share at the time. The company report on April 1, 2021 that QuantumScape Meets Volkswagen Technical Milestone, Clearing Way for $100M Investment.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) (“QuantumScape”) announced it has successfully met the technical milestone that was a condition to close for the investment of an additional $100 million by Volkswagen Group of America Investments, LLC (“VW”) into QuantumScape. The milestone required Volkswagen to successfully test the latest generation of QuantumScape’s solid-state lithium-metal cells in their labs in Germany. This will be the second and final closing under the May 14, 2020 stock purchase agreement between VW and QuantumScape that provided for a total $200 million investment. The closing will occur following expiration of the waiting period or other clearance under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976.

“We are pleased to report that the QuantumScape cells met the technical milestones in our labs in Germany that we had previously agreed upon,” said Frank Blome, head of the Volkswagen Group’s Center of Excellence Battery Cell. “Achievement of this milestone is an important step for QuantumScape and we look forward to receiving and testing subsequent generations of cells, with the goal of getting solid-state technology into series production.”.

QuantumScape Corporation represents 252.14 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $16.78 billion with the latest information. QS stock price has been found in the range of $48.45 to $51.2499.

If compared to the average trading volume of 18.73M shares, QS reached a trading volume of 11523331 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QS shares is $58.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for QuantumScape Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2021, representing the official price target for QuantumScape Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on QS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QuantumScape Corporation is set at 5.89 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.94.

QuantumScape Corporation [QS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.27. With this latest performance, QS shares gained by 12.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 196.52% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.82 for QuantumScape Corporation [QS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.58, while it was recorded at 45.98 for the last single week of trading.

QuantumScape Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 81.70 and a Current Ratio set at 81.70.

There are presently around $3,440 million, or 35.90% of QS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 12,500,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, holding 9,029,133 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $445.77 million in QS stocks shares; and BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE LELAND STANFORD JUNIOR UNIVERSITY, currently with $382.75 million in QS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

161 institutional holders increased their position in QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE:QS] by around 67,849,959 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 4,644,568 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 2,825,680 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,668,847 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QS stock had 140 new institutional investments in for a total of 54,214,264 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 4,168,313 shares during the same period.