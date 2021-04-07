Ouster Inc. [OUST] moved down -12.80: Why It’s Important

Ouster Inc. [NYSE: OUST] price plunged by -12.80 percent to reach at -$1.12. The company report on March 12, 2021 that Ouster to Begin Trading on the New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “OUST”.

Company Formalizes Full Board of Directors.

Ouster, Inc. (“Ouster”) a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive industries, announced that its common stock will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “OUST”.

A sum of 1420195 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.37M shares. Ouster Inc. shares reached a high of $8.99 and dropped to a low of $7.55 until finishing in the latest session at $7.63.

Guru’s Opinion on Ouster Inc. [OUST]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ouster Inc. is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for OUST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 81.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

OUST Stock Performance Analysis:

Ouster Inc. [OUST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.13.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OUST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.53 for Ouster Inc. [OUST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.93, while it was recorded at 8.32 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Ouster Inc. Fundamentals:

Ouster Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Ouster Inc. [OUST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $65 million, or 5.30% of OUST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OUST stocks are: EJF CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 1,064,206, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 7.70% of the total institutional ownership; SPRING CREEK CAPITAL LLC, holding 914,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.97 million in OUST stocks shares; and OMNI PARTNERS LLP, currently with $4.27 million in OUST stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

40 institutional holders increased their position in Ouster Inc. [NYSE:OUST] by around 8,547,697 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,547,697 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OUST stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,547,697 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.