Needham lifts Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NYSE: ACB] loss -1.75% on the last trading session, reaching $8.98 price per share at the time. The company report on March 24, 2021 that BC Craft Supply Announces $500,000 Private Placement with Strategic Investor Mr. Daniel Petrov.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

BC Craft Supply Co. Ltd. (the “Company” or “BC Craft”) (CSE: CRFT) (OTC:CRFTF) (FSE:ZZD1) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to complete a strategic private placement with Mr. Daniel Petrov for aggregate proceeds of $500,000 (the “Private Placement”). The Company is also pleased to announce that it has entered into a letter of intent to acquire 100% of Somo Industries Inc. dba Feelwell (the “Acquisition”).

Aurora Cannabis Inc. represents 197.98 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.78 billion with the latest information. ACB stock price has been found in the range of $8.8351 to $9.1599.

If compared to the average trading volume of 22.99M shares, ACB reached a trading volume of 6764673 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]:

Needham have made an estimate for Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Cannabis Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95.

Trading performance analysis for ACB stock

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.77. With this latest performance, ACB shares dropped by -6.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 96.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.56 for Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.17, while it was recorded at 9.12 for the last single week of trading, and 9.44 for the last 200 days.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] shares currently have an operating margin of -194.00 and a Gross Margin at -56.85. Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1173.81.

Return on Total Capital for ACB is now -14.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -89.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -100.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -77.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.70. Additionally, ACB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] managed to generate an average of -$1,198,765 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]

There are presently around $193 million, or 19.13% of ACB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACB stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 6,785,656, which is approximately 46.937% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,118,612 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.0 million in ACB stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $10.88 million in ACB stock with ownership of nearly 2605.827% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aurora Cannabis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NYSE:ACB] by around 7,718,996 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 3,019,420 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 10,769,946 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,508,362 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACB stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,509,063 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 1,135,689 shares during the same period.