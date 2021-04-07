Morgan Stanley [MS] stock Upgrade by Daiwa Securities analyst, price target now $86

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] closed the trading session at $79.09 on 04/06/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $77.51, while the highest price level was $79.11. The company report on March 25, 2021 that Genesis Companies Receives Equity Investment from TruFund’s Impact Developers Fund to Expand Capacity.

TruFund Financial Services, Inc. (“TruFund”), a Community Development Financial Institution located in New York City, announced that it has made an equity investment in Genesis Companies, LLC (Genesis), an African American-owned full-service real estate development firm that specializes in financing, developing and operating mixed-income and mixed-use residential projects in New York and New Jersey. The preferred equity investment will support critical aspects of Genesis’ strategic growth plan, specifically allowing the firm to continue to grow internal capacity, execute more efficiently and leverage increased liquidity.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

“Obstructions to acquiring affordable forms of capital have limited opportunities for minority developers and have greatly impeded their business prospects,” said James H. Bason, President and CEO of TruFund, the fund manager. Our preferred equity investment will enhance Genesis organizational growth trajectory and allow them to readily and actively pursue affordable housing development opportunities.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 15.41 percent and weekly performance of 1.55 percent. The stock has been moved at 64.87 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.20 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 15.75 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.79M shares, MS reached to a volume of 9347550 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Morgan Stanley [MS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MS shares is $87.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Morgan Stanley stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $88, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on MS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 2.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 56.59.

MS stock trade performance evaluation

Morgan Stanley [MS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.55. With this latest performance, MS shares dropped by -2.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 133.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.64 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.42, while it was recorded at 78.41 for the last single week of trading, and 60.94 for the last 200 days.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Morgan Stanley [MS] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.01. Morgan Stanley’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.62.

Return on Total Capital for MS is now 7.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Morgan Stanley [MS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 291.40. Additionally, MS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 212.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Morgan Stanley [MS] managed to generate an average of $161,706 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Morgan Stanley [MS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Morgan Stanley posted 1.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 4.03%.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $131,563 million, or 65.40% of MS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MS stocks are: MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC with ownership of 377,085,167, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 126,532,447 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.01 billion in MS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $9.94 billion in MS stock with ownership of nearly -4.711% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Morgan Stanley stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 806 institutional holders increased their position in Morgan Stanley [NYSE:MS] by around 118,081,637 shares. Additionally, 588 investors decreased positions by around 140,399,711 shares, while 149 investors held positions by with 1,404,977,611 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,663,458,959 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MS stock had 293 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,430,841 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 32,615,465 shares during the same period.