Market cap of Universe Pharmaceuticals INC [UPC] reaches 108.78M – now what?

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC [NASDAQ: UPC] loss -8.32% on the last trading session, reaching $5.18 price per share at the time. The company report on April 1, 2021 that Univest Securities, LLC Announces the Full Exercise of Underwriter’s Over-Allotment Option for its Client Universe Pharmaceuticals INC in the Public Offering (Nasdaq: UPC).

Univest Securities, LLC (“Univest”), a member of FINRA and SIPC, is a full-service investment bank and securities broker-dealer firm based in New York, announced it has exercised in full of its option to purchase an additional 750,000 ordinary shares of the previously announced initial public offering (the “Offering”) for its client Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (the “Company”, Nasdaq: UPC), a pharmaceutical producer and distributor in China, during which Univest acted as the underwriter and sole book-running manager. The overallotment was offered at the public offering price of $5.00 per share, resulting in additional gross proceeds of $3.75 million. After giving effect to the full exercise of the over-allotment option, the total number of shares sold by the Company in the Offering increased to 5.75 million shares and gross proceeds increased to $28.75 million. The exercise of the over-allotment option has closed on March 31, 2021.

Proceeds from the Offering will be used for upgrading and expanding the Company’s manufacturing facilities, conducting research and development, branding, advertising and marketing, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC represents 21.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $108.78 million with the latest information. UPC stock price has been found in the range of $5.10 to $5.60.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.76M shares, UPC reached a trading volume of 1169044 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Universe Pharmaceuticals INC [UPC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Universe Pharmaceuticals INC is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.54.

Trading performance analysis for UPC stock

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC [UPC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.66.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC [UPC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Universe Pharmaceuticals INC [UPC] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.39 and a Gross Margin at +45.24. Universe Pharmaceuticals INC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.62.

Return on Total Capital for UPC is now 53.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 45.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 45.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 32.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Universe Pharmaceuticals INC [UPC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.72. Additionally, UPC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.19.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.32.