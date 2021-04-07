Market cap of GreenBox POS [GBOX] reaches 620.88M – now what?

GreenBox POS [NASDAQ: GBOX] jumped around 4.42 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $19.90 at the close of the session, up 28.55%. The company report on April 6, 2021 that GreenBox POS Raises 2021 Processing Volume Estimates.

Doubling Previously Issued Guidance.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX (“GreenBox”, the “Company”), an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions, sees first quarter 2021 processing volume materially outpaced prior expectations used in initial annual guidance of $600 million. The Company now expects at least $1.2 billion of processing volume for the year, improved operating margins, and additional new smart-contract token volume.

Compared to the average trading volume of 418.32K shares, GBOX reached a trading volume of 4001679 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GreenBox POS [GBOX]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for GreenBox POS is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for GBOX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 72.83.

How has GBOX stock performed recently?

GreenBox POS [GBOX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 52.84. With this latest performance, GBOX shares gained by 75.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1622.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8191.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GBOX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.87 for GreenBox POS [GBOX], while it was recorded at 15.26 for the last single week of trading.

GreenBox POS [GBOX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GreenBox POS [GBOX] shares currently have an operating margin of -59.87 and a Gross Margin at +22.06. GreenBox POS’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.74.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GreenBox POS [GBOX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 363.24. Additionally, GBOX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GreenBox POS [GBOX] managed to generate an average of -$278,188 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.GreenBox POS’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.