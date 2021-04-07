Market cap of Fisker Inc. [FSR] reaches 4.63B – now what?

Fisker Inc. [NYSE: FSR] price plunged by -0.49 percent to reach at -$0.08. The company report on March 26, 2021 that Fisker and Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance Sign a Green Memorandum of Understanding for Delivery of Fisker Ocean Electric Vehicles.

Agilauto, a division of Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance in France, to offer Fisker Ocean through programs for Crédit Agricole Group employees and the private banking market, reinforcing company’s commitment to zero emission vehicles.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (Fisker) – designer and manufacturer of the world’s most emotion-stirring, eco-friendly electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding* with Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance, part of the Crédit Agricole Group – the leading financial partner to the French economy and one of the largest banking groups in Europe – for the potential supply of Fisker Ocean SUVs.

A sum of 12492749 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 17.09M shares. Fisker Inc. shares reached a high of $17.04 and dropped to a low of $15.94 until finishing in the latest session at $16.39.

The one-year FSR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.98. The average equity rating for FSR stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Fisker Inc. [FSR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSR shares is $26.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Fisker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Fisker Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while R. F. Lafferty analysts kept a Buy rating on FSR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fisker Inc. is set at 2.05

FSR Stock Performance Analysis:

Fisker Inc. [FSR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.73. With this latest performance, FSR shares dropped by -23.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.28 for Fisker Inc. [FSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.06, while it was recorded at 16.74 for the last single week of trading, and 15.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fisker Inc. Fundamentals:

Fisker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Fisker Inc. [FSR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $973 million, or 41.50% of FSR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSR stocks are: APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. with ownership of 12,946,324, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,553,661 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $172.97 million in FSR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $100.42 million in FSR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

112 institutional holders increased their position in Fisker Inc. [NYSE:FSR] by around 54,193,876 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 8,238,784 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 3,065,212 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,367,448 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSR stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 49,389,853 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 7,557,044 shares during the same period.