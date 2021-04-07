Market cap of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] reaches 102.15M – now what?

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: CSCW] slipped around -0.06 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.61 at the close of the session, down -3.59%. The company report on April 6, 2021 that Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. Signs Strategic Cooperation Agreement to Offer Online Courses and Related Services.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) (hereinafter referred to as “Color Star” or the “Company”), announced the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement between its wholly-owned subsidiary, Color China Entertainment Limited (the “Company” or “Color China”), and School of Digital Arts & Media (SDAM) of Shandong University of Art & Design (SUAD). SUAD is an influential design and art academy in China and one of the entities that participates in the national project which focuses on integration and development bridging industry and education in China.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Through its interactive entertainment platform Color Star APP, Color China expects to introduce educational resources from SDAM, including knowledge sharing and exchanges in professional fields of digital media art, new media art, radio and television editing, film and television photography and production, theater film and television art design, animation, and photography. The parties also expect to have diversified and in-depth collaboration in other related content services.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stock is now 128.69% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CSCW Stock saw the intraday high of $1.64 and lowest of $1.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.67, which means current price is +167.89% above from all time high which was touched on 03/30/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 20.53M shares, CSCW reached a trading volume of 9866092 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is set at 0.25 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

How has CSCW stock performed recently?

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.15. With this latest performance, CSCW shares gained by 116.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 228.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 321.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.99 for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0588, while it was recorded at 1.7060 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8366 for the last 200 days.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CSCW is now -28.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -145.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -145.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.87.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 6.00.

Earnings analysis for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.20% of CSCW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSCW stocks are: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 70,094, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 22.16% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 30,055 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48000.0 in CSCW stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, currently with $23000.0 in CSCW stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:CSCW] by around 114,676 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 315,350 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 304,825 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 125,201 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSCW stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 114,676 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 315,350 shares during the same period.