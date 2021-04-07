Market Analysts see TransMedics Group Inc. [TMDX] gaining to $15. Time to buy?

TransMedics Group Inc. [NASDAQ: TMDX] loss -13.85% on the last trading session, reaching $34.52 price per share at the time. The company report on March 25, 2021 that TransMedics Appoints Stephanie Lovell to Board of Directors.

TransMedics Group, Inc. (“TransMedics”) (Nasdaq: TMDX), a medical technology company that is transforming organ transplant therapy for patients with end-stage lung, heart, and liver failure, announced the appointment of Stephanie Lovell to its Board of Directors and as a member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, effective March 22, 2021.

Ms. Lovell brings over 30 years of healthcare executive management, legal and board experience in both the public and private sectors. Ms. Lovell is the Executive Vice President, Medicare and Chief Legal Officer for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, the largest private health plan in Massachusetts, where she leads the company’s Medicare business and government and regulatory affairs functions. Prior to this role, Ms. Lovell was Senior Vice President of Administration and General Counsel for Boston Medical Center. Previously, she was First Assistant Attorney General in the Office of the Attorney General for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Ms. Lovell is currently on the board of Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCN), and she serves on the boards of several non-profit organizations. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Hamilton College and a J.D. from Boston University School of Law.

TransMedics Group Inc. represents 27.16 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $978.30 million with the latest information. TMDX stock price has been found in the range of $32.81 to $40.89.

If compared to the average trading volume of 757.58K shares, TMDX reached a trading volume of 3673344 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TransMedics Group Inc. [TMDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMDX shares is $52.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMDX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for TransMedics Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2020, representing the official price target for TransMedics Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TransMedics Group Inc. is set at 4.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 38.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.44.

Trading performance analysis for TMDX stock

TransMedics Group Inc. [TMDX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.18. With this latest performance, TMDX shares gained by 7.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 147.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 183.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.53 for TransMedics Group Inc. [TMDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.92, while it was recorded at 39.34 for the last single week of trading, and 20.75 for the last 200 days.

TransMedics Group Inc. [TMDX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TransMedics Group Inc. [TMDX] shares currently have an operating margin of -102.91 and a Gross Margin at +63.80. TransMedics Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -112.13.

Return on Total Capital for TMDX is now -23.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -25.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TransMedics Group Inc. [TMDX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.36. Additionally, TMDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TransMedics Group Inc. [TMDX] managed to generate an average of -$261,345 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.TransMedics Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.40 and a Current Ratio set at 12.40.

TransMedics Group Inc. [TMDX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TransMedics Group Inc. posted -0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMDX.

An analysis of insider ownership at TransMedics Group Inc. [TMDX]

There are presently around $736 million, or 79.60% of TMDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMDX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 4,074,122, which is approximately 0.021% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 3,499,859 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $120.81 million in TMDX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $54.16 million in TMDX stock with ownership of nearly 0.082% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TransMedics Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in TransMedics Group Inc. [NASDAQ:TMDX] by around 1,764,742 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 1,250,318 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 18,310,330 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,325,390 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMDX stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,014,051 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 708,826 shares during the same period.