Market Analysts see Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [MRVL] gaining to $50. Time to buy?

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) (“Marvell”) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Marvell Technology, Inc. (“MTI”), commenced private exchange offers to certain eligible holders (each, an “Exchange Offer,” and collectively, the “Exchange Offers”) for: (i) any and all outstanding 4.200% Senior Notes due 2023 issued by Marvell (the “Marvell 2023 Notes”) for up to an aggregate principal amount of $500.0 million of new 4.200% Senior Notes due 2023 issued by MTI (the “MTI 2023 Notes”) and (ii) any and all outstanding 4.875% Senior Notes due 2028 issued by Marvell (the “Marvell 2028 Notes” and, together with the Marvell 2023 Notes, the “Marvell Notes”) for up to $500.0 million of new 4.875% Senior Notes due 2028 issued by MTI (the “MTI 2028 Notes” and, together with the MTI 2023 Notes, the “MTI Notes”).

The Exchange Offers are being conducted in connection with the previously announced proposed acquisition of Inphi Corporation (“Inphi”), which is currently expected to close in April 2021, pending approval by Inphi’s stockholders and Marvell’s shareholders, as well as satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger and Reorganization, dated October 29, 2020 (the “Merger Agreement”), by and among Marvell, MTI, Maui Acquisition Company Ltd, a Bermuda exempted company and a wholly owned subsidiary of MTI (“Bermuda Merger Sub”), Indigo Acquisition Corp., a Delaware corporation and a wholly owned subsidiary of MTI (“Delaware Merger Sub”), and Inphi, a Delaware corporation, (i) Bermuda Merger Sub will be merged with and into Marvell (the “Bermuda Merger”), with Marvell continuing as a wholly owned subsidiary of MTI; and (ii) Delaware Merger Sub will be merged with and into Inphi (the “Delaware Merger” and, together with the Bermuda Merger, the “Mergers”), with Inphi continuing as a wholly owned subsidiary of MTI.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. represents 673.53 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $33.89 billion with the latest information. MRVL stock price has been found in the range of $50.11 to $51.22.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.29M shares, MRVL reached a trading volume of 9656924 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [MRVL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRVL shares is $54.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRVL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on MRVL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. is set at 2.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRVL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRVL in the course of the last twelve months was 61.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for MRVL stock

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [MRVL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.33. With this latest performance, MRVL shares gained by 22.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 126.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRVL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.28 for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [MRVL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.70, while it was recorded at 49.58 for the last single week of trading, and 42.68 for the last 200 days.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [MRVL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [MRVL] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.42 and a Gross Margin at +50.45. Marvell Technology Group Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.34.

Return on Total Capital for MRVL is now -0.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [MRVL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.63. Additionally, MRVL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [MRVL] managed to generate an average of -$51,928 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Marvell Technology Group Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [MRVL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Marvell Technology Group Ltd. posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRVL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. go to 37.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [MRVL]

There are presently around $31,302 million, or 94.00% of MRVL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRVL stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 100,768,315, which is approximately 1.384% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 78,784,783 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.01 billion in MRVL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.09 billion in MRVL stock with ownership of nearly 0.63% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 439 institutional holders increased their position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:MRVL] by around 54,480,841 shares. Additionally, 230 investors decreased positions by around 36,638,910 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 524,453,316 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 615,573,067 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRVL stock had 170 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,735,640 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 9,213,661 shares during the same period.