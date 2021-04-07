Market Analysts see Air Industries Group [AIRI] gaining to $1.75. Time to buy?

Air Industries Group [AMEX: AIRI] traded at a high on 04/06/21, posting a 15.11 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.60. The company report on April 6, 2021 that Air Industries Group Announces $6 Million Purchase Order for F-18 Landing Gear Components.

Air Industries Group (“Air Industries” or the “Company”), an integrated manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for leading aerospace and defense prime contractors announced it has received purchase orders totaling in excess of $6 Million to manufacture major landing gear components for the F-18 fighter aircraft.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 18586900 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Air Industries Group stands at 13.98% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.37%.

The market cap for AIRI stock reached $53.33 million, with 31.39 million shares outstanding and 24.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.06M shares, AIRI reached a trading volume of 18586900 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Air Industries Group [AIRI]?

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Air Industries Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2017.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Air Industries Group is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

How has AIRI stock performed recently?

Air Industries Group [AIRI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.52. With this latest performance, AIRI shares gained by 8.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.88 for Air Industries Group [AIRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6014, while it was recorded at 1.4480 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3085 for the last 200 days.

Air Industries Group [AIRI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Air Industries Group [AIRI] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.87 and a Gross Margin at +13.00. Air Industries Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.65.

Return on Total Capital for AIRI is now -3.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Air Industries Group [AIRI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 211.14. Additionally, AIRI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 97.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Air Industries Group [AIRI] managed to generate an average of $8,781 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.92.Air Industries Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Air Industries Group [AIRI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Air Industries Group posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIRI.

Insider trade positions for Air Industries Group [AIRI]

There are presently around $4 million, or 22.80% of AIRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIRI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 909,027, which is approximately 3.376% of the company’s market cap and around 20.60% of the total institutional ownership; EUBEL BRADY & SUTTMAN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC, holding 358,843 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.57 million in AIRI stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.54 million in AIRI stock with ownership of nearly 41.982% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Air Industries Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Air Industries Group [AMEX:AIRI] by around 251,957 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 431,981 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,682,114 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,366,052 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIRI stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 57,538 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 421,243 shares during the same period.