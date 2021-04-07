JP Morgan lifts Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [NASDAQ: KDP] jumped around 0.07 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $35.07 at the close of the session, up 0.20%. The company report on March 23, 2021 that Keurig Dr Pepper to Participate in Investor Event Hosted by Goldman Sachs.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) announced that members of the Company’s management team will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Goldman Sachs on March 26, 2021 at 9:30AM ET. The event will be led by Managing Director Bonnie Herzog, during which KDP management will discuss current trends in the business and the Company’s outlook for the balance of the year, which remains unchanged since the Company’s recent earnings report on February 25, 2021.

Access to a live webcast of the event will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s corporate website, www.keurigdrpepper.com.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stock is now 9.59% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KDP Stock saw the intraday high of $35.25 and lowest of $34.761 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 35.56, which means current price is +15.82% above from all time high which was touched on 03/29/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.57M shares, KDP reached a trading volume of 8746934 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KDP shares is $35.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on KDP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for KDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for KDP in the course of the last twelve months was 42.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

How has KDP stock performed recently?

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.18. With this latest performance, KDP shares gained by 11.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.76 for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.77, while it was recorded at 34.77 for the last single week of trading, and 30.40 for the last 200 days.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.01 and a Gross Margin at +54.59. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.40.

Return on Total Capital for KDP is now 7.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.42. Additionally, KDP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] managed to generate an average of $49,074 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings analysis for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. posted 0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. go to 8.74%.

Insider trade positions for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]

There are presently around $20,989 million, or 42.70% of KDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KDP stocks are: BDT CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 114,419,980, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 9.00% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 61,829,829 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.17 billion in KDP stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.47 billion in KDP stock with ownership of nearly 4.837% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 300 institutional holders increased their position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [NASDAQ:KDP] by around 95,822,815 shares. Additionally, 164 investors decreased positions by around 34,127,781 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 468,551,797 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 598,502,393 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KDP stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,994,132 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 9,479,848 shares during the same period.