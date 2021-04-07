Goldman slashes price target on Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] – find out why.

Cisco Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: CSCO] gained 0.83% or 0.43 points to close at $52.41 with a heavy trading volume of 18100890 shares. The company report on March 30, 2021 that Cisco Unveils Crucial New Innovations to Power an Inclusive Future for All at Cisco Live!.

Cisco Live! kicks off at 8:45am PT and is expecting over 100,000 customers and partners to attend from over 200 countries and territories around the world. Cisco will be turning up the excitement, the inspiration and the fun for attendees this year, with a fully digital experience over two days. The theme is “Turn IT Up,” and will celebrate customers and partners continue to be the IT heroes of their organizations over the last year.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The event will feature keynotes from top Cisco executives, including Chairman and CEO Chuck Robbins, as well as innovation talks, hands-on labs, and leadership and technical education sessions. In addition, attendees can expect interactive musical performances from icons including Keith Urban, The Killers and Brittany Howard, and celebrity appearances from Bill Nye, Billie Jean King, Serena Williams and more.

It opened the trading session at $51.628, the shares rose to $52.92 and dropped to $51.628, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CSCO points out that the company has recorded 35.08% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -48.55% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 22.55M shares, CSCO reached to a volume of 18100890 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSCO shares is $51.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Cisco Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $50 to $55. The new note on the price target was released on March 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Cisco Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while DZ Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on CSCO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cisco Systems Inc. is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSCO in the course of the last twelve months was 26.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for CSCO stock

Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.30. With this latest performance, CSCO shares gained by 17.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.13 for Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.66, while it was recorded at 52.08 for the last single week of trading, and 43.99 for the last 200 days.

Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.60 and a Gross Margin at +63.98. Cisco Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.75.

Return on Total Capital for CSCO is now 25.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.10. Additionally, CSCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] managed to generate an average of $144,697 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Cisco Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cisco Systems Inc. posted 0.79/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.69/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cisco Systems Inc. go to 6.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]

There are presently around $159,045 million, or 73.90% of CSCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 330,742,047, which is approximately -1.007% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 327,697,698 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.17 billion in CSCO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $9.4 billion in CSCO stock with ownership of nearly -2.669% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cisco Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,240 institutional holders increased their position in Cisco Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:CSCO] by around 124,588,057 shares. Additionally, 1,283 investors decreased positions by around 137,372,521 shares, while 173 investors held positions by with 2,772,676,814 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,034,637,392 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSCO stock had 281 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,965,520 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 7,058,254 shares during the same period.