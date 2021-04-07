For Epizyme Inc. [EPZM], Analyst sees a rise to $13. What next?

Epizyme Inc. [NASDAQ: EPZM] price plunged by -8.17 percent to reach at -$0.77. The company report on March 2, 2021 that Epizyme Outlines Clinical Progress, TAZVERIK Development Strategy and Pipeline Priorities During Company’s Strategic Vision Call.

Epizyme’s Next EPIsode: Vision for Rewriting Oncology Treatment with Epigenetics Showcased New Five-Year Corporate Strategy.

Preliminary Safety and Activity Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials for TAZVERIK® Combinations in Follicular Lymphoma and Prostate Cancer Support Advancement.

A sum of 1363529 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.11M shares. Epizyme Inc. shares reached a high of $9.40 and dropped to a low of $8.635 until finishing in the latest session at $8.65.

Guru’s Opinion on Epizyme Inc. [EPZM]:

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Epizyme Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Epizyme Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on EPZM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Epizyme Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPZM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 56.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.64.

EPZM Stock Performance Analysis:

Epizyme Inc. [EPZM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.11. With this latest performance, EPZM shares dropped by -9.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPZM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.35 for Epizyme Inc. [EPZM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.87, while it was recorded at 8.72 for the last single week of trading, and 12.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Epizyme Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Epizyme Inc. [EPZM] shares currently have an operating margin of -1430.12 and a Gross Margin at +42.56. Epizyme Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1469.95.

Return on Total Capital for EPZM is now -54.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -56.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -89.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Epizyme Inc. [EPZM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 135.17. Additionally, EPZM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 164.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Epizyme Inc. [EPZM] managed to generate an average of -$762,151 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Epizyme Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.10 and a Current Ratio set at 9.30.

EPZM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Epizyme Inc. posted -0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.74/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 31.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPZM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Epizyme Inc. go to 38.00%.

Epizyme Inc. [EPZM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $857 million, or 99.00% of EPZM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EPZM stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 15,208,527, which is approximately 0.93% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; REDMILE GROUP, LLC, holding 9,450,305 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $81.75 million in EPZM stocks shares; and RP MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $79.29 million in EPZM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Epizyme Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in Epizyme Inc. [NASDAQ:EPZM] by around 12,262,825 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 5,366,227 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 81,406,027 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,035,079 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EPZM stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,162,136 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 2,887,668 shares during the same period.