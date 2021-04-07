Coursera Inc. [COUR] Stock trading around $56.23 per share: What’s Next?

Coursera Inc. [NYSE: COUR] surged by $6.62 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $57.65 during the day while it closed the day at $56.23. The company report on March 31, 2021 that Coursera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering.

Coursera, Inc. (“Coursera”) announced the pricing of its initial public offering of an aggregate of 15,730,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $33.00 per share. The offering includes 14,664,776 shares of common stock to be issued and sold by Coursera and 1,065,224 shares of common stock to be sold by the selling stockholders. The shares are expected to begin trading on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “COUR” on March 31, 2021. The gross proceeds of the offering to the Company, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, are expected to be $483.9 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. Coursera will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of common stock by the selling stockholders. The offering is expected to close on April 5, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Coursera has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 2,359,500 additional shares of common stock at the initial price to the public, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The market cap for COUR stock reached $7.33 billion, with 130.27 million shares outstanding and 17.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.09M shares, COUR reached a trading volume of 1593415 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coursera Inc. is set at 9.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for COUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.96.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coursera Inc. [COUR] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.69 and a Gross Margin at +52.69. Coursera Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.76.

Return on Total Capital for COUR is now -32.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coursera Inc. [COUR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.91. Additionally, COUR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coursera Inc. [COUR] managed to generate an average of -$85,770 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.