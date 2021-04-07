BTIG Research slashes price target on trivago N.V. [TRVG] – find out why.

trivago N.V. [NASDAQ: TRVG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.79% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.95%. The company report on March 29, 2021 that Jetzt kann es mit dem Zug ins Wochenende gehen weekend.com bietet Bahn-Kurzurlaubspakete an.

Düsseldorf, 29. März 2021 – weekend.com, der Spezialist für Wochenendreisen und Kurzurlaube, bietet jetzt Zugreise-Pakete an. Mit den neuen Bahn-Paketen können mehr als 150 Ziele in Deutschland und den Nachbarländern erreicht werden, für die alle deutschen Bahnhöfe als Abfahrtsorte zur Verfügung stehen. Die Pakete umfassen Bahntickets und Unterkünfte und bieten Reisenden die Möglichkeit, über einen vereinfachten Prozess passende Kurzurlaube zu finden und zu buchen.„Die Nachfrage nach Inlandsreisen und Reisen in der Nähe ist seit Beginn der Corona-Krise erheblich gestiegen. Einen Ort für Reisende zu schaffen, an dem großartige Wochenendreisen aus einer Hand gefunden werden können, ohne zahlreiche Seiten für Unterkünfte und Transport durchforsten zu müssen, war ein logischer nächster Schritt für unser Produkt“, sagte weekend.com-Gründer und Geschäftsführer Tobias Boese. „Wir freuen uns, unseren Kunden die Möglichkeit bieten zu können, ein Paket zu kaufen, das Bahn und Unterkunft bietet. Sobald sie ihren Heimatbahnhof ausgewählt haben, können sie sehen, was für eine breite Auswahl attraktiver Ziele innerhalb des Schienennetzes verfügbar ist.”.

Die Bahn-Pakete können für mehr als 10.000 Bahnhöfe gebucht werden, für die über 150 Ziele in Deutschland und den Nachbarländern zur Auswahl stehen. Um die Reise so bequem wie möglich zu gestalten, enthält die Hotelauswahl auf weekend.com Unterkünfte, die sich in attraktiven und zentralen Lagen befinden. Jede Buchung beinhaltet eine Sitzplatzreservierung und in ausgewählten Städten die Option eines City-Tickets, mit dem die öffentlichen Verkehrsmittel genutzt werden können. In die Plattform wurde eine Reihe von Filtern integriert, um die Anforderungen jedes einzelnen Kunden zu erfüllen.

Over the last 12 months, TRVG stock rose by 204.32%. The one-year trivago N.V. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -67.19. The average equity rating for TRVG stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.43 billion, with 353.90 million shares outstanding and 26.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.95M shares, TRVG stock reached a trading volume of 2569804 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on trivago N.V. [TRVG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRVG shares is $2.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRVG stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for trivago N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $2.15 to $1.80. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2020, representing the official price target for trivago N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.15, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on TRVG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for trivago N.V. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRVG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRVG in the course of the last twelve months was 530.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.50.

TRVG Stock Performance Analysis:

trivago N.V. [TRVG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.95. With this latest performance, TRVG shares gained by 12.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 197.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 204.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRVG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.58 for trivago N.V. [TRVG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.76, while it was recorded at 4.36 for the last single week of trading, and 2.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into trivago N.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and trivago N.V. [TRVG] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.60 and a Gross Margin at +91.57. trivago N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -98.58.

Return on Total Capital for TRVG is now -4.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, trivago N.V. [TRVG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.02. Additionally, TRVG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, trivago N.V. [TRVG] managed to generate an average of -$206,591 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.trivago N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.50 and a Current Ratio set at 7.50.

TRVG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, trivago N.V. posted -0.72/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRVG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for trivago N.V. go to 32.02%.

trivago N.V. [TRVG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $135 million, or 58.50% of TRVG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRVG stocks are: PAR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 21,229,796, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 8.10% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 2,623,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.1 million in TRVG stocks shares; and GREENHOUSE FUNDS LLLP, currently with $9.22 million in TRVG stock with ownership of nearly -55.072% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in trivago N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in trivago N.V. [NASDAQ:TRVG] by around 3,177,066 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 8,783,792 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 19,959,741 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,920,599 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRVG stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 877,003 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 5,774,537 shares during the same period.