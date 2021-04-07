Broadwind Inc. [BWEN] Is Currently 13.25 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Broadwind Inc. [NASDAQ: BWEN] jumped around 0.75 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $6.41 at the close of the session, up 13.25%. The company report on March 23, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of an Investigation Concerning Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers and Directors of Broadwind, Inc. (BWEN).

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – March 22, 2021) – Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN) concerning possible breaches of fiduciary duty. To obtain additional information, go to:.

Broadwind Inc. stock is now -19.17% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BWEN Stock saw the intraday high of $6.43 and lowest of $5.71 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.89, which means current price is +38.62% above from all time high which was touched on 01/25/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 831.82K shares, BWEN reached a trading volume of 1078534 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Broadwind Inc. [BWEN]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Broadwind Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Johnson Rice raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Broadwind Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on BWEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Broadwind Inc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for BWEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for BWEN in the course of the last twelve months was 31.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has BWEN stock performed recently?

Broadwind Inc. [BWEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.94. With this latest performance, BWEN shares gained by 3.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 134.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 371.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BWEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.78 for Broadwind Inc. [BWEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.71, while it was recorded at 6.20 for the last single week of trading, and 5.35 for the last 200 days.

Broadwind Inc. [BWEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Broadwind Inc. [BWEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.21 and a Gross Margin at +8.70. Broadwind Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.75.

Return on Total Capital for BWEN is now 0.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Broadwind Inc. [BWEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 87.58. Additionally, BWEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 76.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Broadwind Inc. [BWEN] managed to generate an average of -$2,904 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.64.Broadwind Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Broadwind Inc. [BWEN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Broadwind Inc. posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BWEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Broadwind Inc. go to 24.00%.

Insider trade positions for Broadwind Inc. [BWEN]

There are presently around $52 million, or 49.70% of BWEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BWEN stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 1,802,936, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 6.50% of the total institutional ownership; GRACE & WHITE INC /NY, holding 1,480,527 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.49 million in BWEN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.74 million in BWEN stock with ownership of nearly 4.997% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Broadwind Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in Broadwind Inc. [NASDAQ:BWEN] by around 2,872,126 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 1,729,340 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 3,517,573 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,119,039 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BWEN stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,469,858 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 105,010 shares during the same period.