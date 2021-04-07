BofA Securities slashes price target on Moderna Inc. [MRNA] – find out why.

Moderna Inc. [NASDAQ: MRNA] price surged by 2.79 percent to reach at $3.62. The company report on April 6, 2021 that Moderna and Catalent Announce Long-Term Strategic Collaboration for Dedicated Vial Filling of Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine and Clinical Portfolio.

Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, and Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT), the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products, announced the expansion of their strategic collaboration to dedicate a new high-speed vial filling line for the manufacture of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine and potentially other investigational programs in Moderna’s pipeline, at Catalent’s biologics facility in Bloomington, Indiana.

In June 2020, Catalent and Moderna announced that Catalent would provide aseptic vial filling and packaging from its Bloomington site, including additional staffing required for 24×7 manufacturing to support production of an initial 100 million doses of Moderna’s vaccine. On March 29, Moderna announced that this significant milestone was achieved.

A sum of 7401251 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 11.83M shares. Moderna Inc. shares reached a high of $138.249 and dropped to a low of $128.16 until finishing in the latest session at $133.53.

The one-year MRNA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.37. The average equity rating for MRNA stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Moderna Inc. [MRNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRNA shares is $174.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Moderna Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Moderna Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $90 to $150, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on MRNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Moderna Inc. is set at 9.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 65.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRNA in the course of the last twelve months was 26.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

MRNA Stock Performance Analysis:

Moderna Inc. [MRNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.19. With this latest performance, MRNA shares gained by 1.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 94.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 283.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.13 for Moderna Inc. [MRNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 150.62, while it was recorded at 129.09 for the last single week of trading, and 103.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Moderna Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Moderna Inc. [MRNA] shares currently have an operating margin of -94.99 and a Gross Margin at +95.12. Moderna Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -92.99.

Return on Total Capital for MRNA is now -37.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Moderna Inc. [MRNA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.28. Additionally, MRNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Moderna Inc. [MRNA] managed to generate an average of -$574,665 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Moderna Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

MRNA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Moderna Inc. posted -0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.35/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRNA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Moderna Inc. go to 16.80%.

Moderna Inc. [MRNA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $25,905 million, or 50.40% of MRNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRNA stocks are: FLAGSHIP PIONEERING INC. with ownership of 30,871,524, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 24,312,271 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.16 billion in MRNA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.04 billion in MRNA stock with ownership of nearly -16.155% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Moderna Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 453 institutional holders increased their position in Moderna Inc. [NASDAQ:MRNA] by around 38,150,481 shares. Additionally, 233 investors decreased positions by around 41,964,321 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 119,294,790 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 199,409,592 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRNA stock had 228 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,613,389 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 650,870 shares during the same period.