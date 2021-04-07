Athenex Inc. [ATNX] fell -62.03% so far this year. What now?

Athenex Inc. [NASDAQ: ATNX] loss -7.28% or -0.33 points to close at $4.20 with a heavy trading volume of 1637324 shares. The company report on April 7, 2021 that ATNX SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Athenex, Inc.

Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Athenex, Inc. (“Athenex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ATNX) from August 7, 2019 through February 26, 2021 (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of New York alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

It opened the trading session at $4.49, the shares rose to $4.498 and dropped to $4.18, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ATNX points out that the company has recorded -65.66% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -6.87% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.03M shares, ATNX reached to a volume of 1637324 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Truist have made an estimate for Athenex Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price from $22 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Athenex Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Athenex Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.28.

Athenex Inc. [ATNX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.44. With this latest performance, ATNX shares dropped by -2.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.03 for Athenex Inc. [ATNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.75, while it was recorded at 4.30 for the last single week of trading, and 11.29 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Athenex Inc. [ATNX] shares currently have an operating margin of -85.69 and a Gross Margin at +33.96. Athenex Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -101.24.

Return on Total Capital for ATNX is now -43.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -50.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -79.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Athenex Inc. [ATNX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 87.96. Additionally, ATNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 85.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Athenex Inc. [ATNX] managed to generate an average of -$241,618 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Athenex Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Athenex Inc. posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -41.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATNX.

There are presently around $210 million, or 55.00% of ATNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATNX stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 13,532,467, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,120,240 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.7 million in ATNX stocks shares; and KINGDON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C., currently with $16.64 million in ATNX stock with ownership of nearly 2.59% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Athenex Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in Athenex Inc. [NASDAQ:ATNX] by around 5,717,847 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 9,114,462 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 35,242,953 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,075,262 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATNX stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,124,001 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 3,397,554 shares during the same period.