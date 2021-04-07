Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] Stock trading around $1.70 per share: What’s Next?

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ABEO] plunged by -$0.15 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $1.83 during the day while it closed the day at $1.70. The company report on March 25, 2021 that Abeona Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Two New Independent Members to its Board of Directors.

Refreshed board to bring fresh perspectives, relevant expertise and diverse experience.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ABEO), a fully-integrated leader in gene and cell therapy, announced the appointment of two new independent members to its Board of Directors with significant biotechnology and life sciences experience: Faith L. Charles, Partner, Corporate Transactions and Securities at Thompson Hine LLP and Mark Alvino, President at life sciences strategic advisory firm Hudson Square Capital LLC.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. stock has also loss -5.03% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ABEO stock has inclined by 0.59% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 61.90% and gained 8.28% year-on date.

The market cap for ABEO stock reached $169.73 million, with 91.06 million shares outstanding and 84.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.19M shares, ABEO reached a trading volume of 1360319 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO]:

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Outperform rating on ABEO stock. On December 10, 2019, analysts increased their price target for ABEO shares from 2 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95.

ABEO stock trade performance evaluation

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.03. With this latest performance, ABEO shares dropped by -15.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.94 for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2716, while it was recorded at 1.8260 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0600 for the last 200 days.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] shares currently have an operating margin of -485.04. Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -842.34.

Return on Total Capital for ABEO is now -32.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -57.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -59.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -44.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.51. Additionally, ABEO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] managed to generate an average of -$1,108,342 per employee.Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -116.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABEO.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $55 million, or 34.30% of ABEO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABEO stocks are: ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. with ownership of 8,287,995, which is approximately 50.691% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,090,830 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.95 million in ABEO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.4 million in ABEO stock with ownership of nearly 2.771% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Abeona Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ABEO] by around 7,881,942 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 11,342,941 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 13,218,695 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,443,578 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABEO stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 577,692 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 6,948,987 shares during the same period.