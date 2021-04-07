9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR] is 29.22% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ: NMTR] plunged by -$0.05 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $1.16 during the day while it closed the day at $1.11. The company report on April 6, 2021 that 9 Meters Biopharma Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stock.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR), a clinical-stage company focused on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology, announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 34,500,000 shares of its common stock, inclusive of the full overallotment option exercised by the underwriters, at a price to the public of $1.00 per share.

The net proceeds to the Company from the public offering, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by 9 Meters, were approximately $31.5 million.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. stock has also loss -15.91% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NMTR stock has inclined by 32.30% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 30.63% and gained 29.22% year-on date.

The market cap for NMTR stock reached $231.91 million, with 216.07 million shares outstanding and 175.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.08M shares, NMTR reached a trading volume of 8484137 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. is set at 0.17 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

NMTR stock trade performance evaluation

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.91. With this latest performance, NMTR shares dropped by -19.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 126.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NMTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.12 for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5905, while it was recorded at 1.2020 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9690 for the last 200 days.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for NMTR is now -165.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -541.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -545.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -276.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.72. Additionally, NMTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR] managed to generate an average of -$5,124,707 per employee.9 Meters Biopharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NMTR.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $67 million, or 29.30% of NMTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NMTR stocks are: ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 25,716,755, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., holding 13,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.43 million in NMTR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $7.98 million in NMTR stock with ownership of nearly 839.418% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ:NMTR] by around 32,352,191 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 1,519,939 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 26,846,081 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,718,211 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NMTR stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,184,106 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 424,020 shares during the same period.