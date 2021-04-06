why The Sherwin-Williams Company [SHW] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $263.47

The Sherwin-Williams Company [NYSE: SHW] plunged by -$488.26 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $250.78 during the day while it closed the day at $249.75. The company report on March 25, 2021 that Sherwin-Williams to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on April 27, 2021.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) will issue a press release announcing its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 prior to the opening of the market on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. At that time, a copy of the press release and information regarding Sherwin-Williams’ financial condition, operating segment results and other information will be available by clicking on this link Sherwin-Williams Press Releases, then clicking on the reference to the April 27 release.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results for the first quarter, and its outlook for the second quarter and full year 2021, at 11:00 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Participating on the call will be Sherwin-Williams Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, John Morikis, along with other senior executives.

The Sherwin-Williams Company stock has also loss -66.21% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SHW stock has declined by -65.65% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -64.15% and lost -66.02% year-on date.

The market cap for SHW stock reached $65.84 billion, with 268.86 million shares outstanding and 82.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 513.53K shares, SHW reached a trading volume of 1466720 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Sherwin-Williams Company [SHW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHW shares is $263.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHW stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for The Sherwin-Williams Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 15, 2021, representing the official price target for The Sherwin-Williams Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $740, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on SHW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Sherwin-Williams Company is set at 50.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for SHW in the course of the last twelve months was 25.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

SHW stock trade performance evaluation

The Sherwin-Williams Company [SHW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -66.21. With this latest performance, SHW shares dropped by -62.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 10.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.50 for The Sherwin-Williams Company [SHW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 237.42, while it was recorded at 249.92 for the last single week of trading, and 229.28 for the last 200 days.

The Sherwin-Williams Company [SHW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Sherwin-Williams Company [SHW] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.54 and a Gross Margin at +46.59. The Sherwin-Williams Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.06.

Return on Total Capital for SHW is now 20.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 52.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Sherwin-Williams Company [SHW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 280.09. Additionally, SHW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 268.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Sherwin-Williams Company [SHW] managed to generate an average of $33,268 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.The Sherwin-Williams Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Sherwin-Williams Company [SHW] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Sherwin-Williams Company posted 1.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Sherwin-Williams Company go to 10.13%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company [SHW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $51,946 million, or 79.80% of SHW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,090,615, which is approximately -0.933% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,764,602 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.44 billion in SHW stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $2.84 billion in SHW stock with ownership of nearly 2.111% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Sherwin-Williams Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 639 institutional holders increased their position in The Sherwin-Williams Company [NYSE:SHW] by around 10,204,110 shares. Additionally, 448 investors decreased positions by around 13,055,547 shares, while 235 investors held positions by with 184,732,536 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 207,992,193 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHW stock had 157 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,793,466 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 697,329 shares during the same period.