why IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.00

IZEA Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ: IZEA] jumped around 0.6 points on Monday, while shares priced at $4.45 at the close of the session, up 15.58%. The company report on April 5, 2021 that IZEA Managed Services Bookings Reach 130% Growth in Q1 to Hit All-Time Record.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, announced that it has set a Managed Services bookings record for the best Q1 in company history. The announcement comes just one quarter after IZEA set a record for its best Q4 Managed Services bookings. IZEA continued the strong momentum that began in Q4, both adding a variety of new customers as well as benefiting from meaningful increases from existing customers. IZEA’s Managed Services bookings climbed 130% year over year in Q1 despite the impact the pandemic has had on a portion of IZEA’s historical customer base.

“This is the strongest Q1 Team IZEA has ever delivered, on multiple fronts,” said Ted Murphy, IZEA’s Chairman and CEO. “Not only have Managed Services bookings more than doubled, but we have also seen record signups for our SaaS offerings. Our total active SaaS customer base reached record numbers at the end of Q1 2021 – largely driven by IZEAx Discovery, our powerful and affordable influencer discovery tool.”.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. stock is now 144.51% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IZEA Stock saw the intraday high of $4.61 and lowest of $3.96 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.45, which means current price is +161.76% above from all time high which was touched on 01/25/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.96M shares, IZEA reached a trading volume of 4654891 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IZEA shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IZEA stock is a recommendation set at 5.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for IZEA Worldwide Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 26, 2020, representing the official price target for IZEA Worldwide Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IZEA Worldwide Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for IZEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

How has IZEA stock performed recently?

IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.88. With this latest performance, IZEA shares gained by 28.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 363.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2645.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IZEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.98 for IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.49, while it was recorded at 3.99 for the last single week of trading, and 2.04 for the last 200 days.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.33 and a Gross Margin at +47.34. IZEA Worldwide Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -55.92.

Return on Total Capital for IZEA is now -25.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -44.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.33. Additionally, IZEA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] managed to generate an average of -$95,794 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.IZEA Worldwide Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings analysis for IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, IZEA Worldwide Inc. posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -157.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IZEA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IZEA Worldwide Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA]

There are presently around $7 million, or 3.00% of IZEA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IZEA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 789,558, which is approximately 206.373% of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 255,613 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.14 million in IZEA stocks shares; and GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP, currently with $0.79 million in IZEA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IZEA Worldwide Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in IZEA Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ:IZEA] by around 953,657 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 98,853 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 591,193 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,643,703 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IZEA stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 354,802 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 96,307 shares during the same period.