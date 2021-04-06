why AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.44

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE: AMC] traded at a high on 04/05/21, posting a 13.35 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.61. The company report on March 18, 2021 that AMC Theatres® to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19.

More Than 40 California AMCs, Including All of Its Theatres in Los Angeles and San Diego Counties, to Reopen Friday.

With additional openings in the United States expected over the next week, AMC anticipates that 99% of its U.S. circuit will be open by Friday, March 26.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 95661482 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stands at 9.30% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.68%.

The market cap for AMC stock reached $5.21 billion, with 491.04 million shares outstanding and 233.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 174.81M shares, AMC reached a trading volume of 95661482 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMC shares is $3.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2021, representing the official price target for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4.50 to $3.50, while B. Riley Securities kept a Neutral rating on AMC stock. On October 12, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for AMC shares from 5.50 to 4.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.19.

How has AMC stock performed recently?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.61. With this latest performance, AMC shares gained by 32.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 128.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 373.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.23 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.12, while it was recorded at 10.18 for the last single week of trading, and 5.30 for the last 200 days.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] shares currently have an operating margin of -125.90 and a Gross Margin at -42.13. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -369.37.

Return on Total Capital for AMC is now -15.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.81. Additionally, AMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 134.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 110.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] managed to generate an average of -$161,202 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings analysis for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. posted -20.88/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1,273.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMC.

Insider trade positions for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]

There are presently around $485 million, or 10.30% of AMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMC stocks are: MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 9,134,548, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,664,955 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $81.33 million in AMC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $65.9 million in AMC stock with ownership of nearly 69.04% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 124 institutional holders increased their position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE:AMC] by around 24,001,344 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 4,986,361 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 16,718,668 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,706,373 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMC stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,347,372 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,784,811 shares during the same period.