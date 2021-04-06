UBS lifts BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. [BTAI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: BTAI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -12.81% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.60%. The company report on April 1, 2021 that BioXcel Therapeutics Announces Results of Phase 1b/2 Study of BXCL501 for the Treatment of Opioid Withdrawal Symptoms.

Primary safety endpoint achieved in first study of BXCL501 dosed twice-daily over seven days.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

RELEASE results demonstrated numerically improved retention rates in multiple BXCL501 dose cohorts.

Over the last 12 months, BTAI stock rose by 83.38%. The average equity rating for BTAI stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.06 billion, with 24.39 million shares outstanding and 14.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 568.46K shares, BTAI stock reached a trading volume of 2244400 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. [BTAI]:

UBS have made an estimate for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 30, 2020, representing the official price target for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $82, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on BTAI stock. On August 17, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for BTAI shares from 200 to 175.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. is set at 3.85 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.56.

BTAI Stock Performance Analysis:

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. [BTAI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.60. With this latest performance, BTAI shares dropped by -20.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 83.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.14 for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. [BTAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.83, while it was recorded at 40.50 for the last single week of trading, and 48.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for BTAI is now -69.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -69.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. [BTAI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.79. Additionally, BTAI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. [BTAI] managed to generate an average of -$1,643,380 per employee.BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.30 and a Current Ratio set at 18.30.

BTAI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.79/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.59/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -33.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTAI.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. [BTAI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $461 million, or 55.30% of BTAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTAI stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 2,001,988, which is approximately 3.912% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 1,673,996 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $62.99 million in BTAI stocks shares; and ARTEMIS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP, currently with $38.14 million in BTAI stock with ownership of nearly 1.172% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:BTAI] by around 1,422,809 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 1,038,048 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 9,789,914 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,250,771 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTAI stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 329,158 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 369,046 shares during the same period.